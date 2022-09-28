 Skip to Content
Sling TV, DISH Reach Deal to Return Game Show Network to Channel Lineup

Matt Tamanini

Earlier this month, satellite TV provider DISH TV and live TV streaming service Sling TV — corporate sibling services as part of DISH Network Corporation — released a statement to their subscribers informing them that the Game Show Network was being removed from their respective channel lineups, presumably over a carriage fee dispute.

On Tuesday night, in a pair of social media posts, however, the two sides announced that an agreement had been reached and that the quiz show channel had been restored to both services. Though no details on the new carriage agreement were announced, DISH did note in its social media post, “Both sides have been committed to coming to a fair agreement.”

Deadline is reporting that via statements from both sides it has confirmed that the agreement is a long-term deal, which will keep the popular channel on both Sling TV and DISH TV for multiple years.

Dish TV EVP Brian Neylon said, “We’re pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers.”

Similarly, Game Show Network EVP Tim Carry told Deadline, “We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with Dish and that Dish customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come.”

Game Show Network offers a parade of comfort TV with shows like “Catch 21” hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “People Puzzler” with Leah Remini, “America Says” with John Michael Higgins, and “Family Feud” with Steve Harvey. You’ll also see classic game shows like “Deal or No Deal” hosted by Howie Mandel and “Match Game” with Gene Rayburn.

Last month, Sling reported a 55,000 subscriber loss during the second quarter of the year to bring their total customer base to 2.197 million, which is down 242K from the 2.439 million that it had after the second quarter last year.

