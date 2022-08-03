Sling TV Loses 55K Subscribers in Q2 2022, Dropping Below 2.2 Million

For the third straight quarter, Sling TV dropped subscribers, however, the rate is slowing.

While the company lost 234,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, it only dropped 55,000 during Q2, which Sling attributed to the seasonality around sports. The total is less than the 65,000 that the streamer lost in Q2 2021. In total, Sling now has 2.197 million subscribers, which is down 242K from the 2.439 million that it had after the second quarter last year.

In comparison, it is believed that YouTube TV has become the largest live streamer eclipsing 5 million subscribers last month. When Disney last reported following Q1, Hulu Live TV came in with 4.3 million subscribers, which at the time was believed to put them at No. 1.

Sling TV is still much larger than fuboTV, who has 1.05M subscribers and Philo with 800K.

DIRECTV STREAM no longer reports subscriber numbers, but they had 646K subscribers as of their final report in Q4 2020, when the streamer was still known as AT&T TV.

One year ago, Sling TV expanded its price increase to $35 a month for existing subscribers.

The company has been focusing on improving the end-product however. During Q2, Sling introduced a redesigned app for Apple mobile devices. The app introduced a new layout, but also took advantage of the native picture-in-picture functionality in iOS, allowing users to watch TV on both iPhone and iPad while also browsing other apps on your device.

This update follows the overhauled interface on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and web that was introduced in June 2021. That update focused on simpler navigation, better personalization, an improved grid guide, and easier access to content.

Recently, Sling has focused on content as a way to attract and retain customers. In addition to launching the free Elvis Presley Channel in June, throughout July, the live streamer has beenproviding customers free access to premium streamersvia its “Freeview Weekends.” during the month, Sling subscribers have been able to watch AMC+, EPIX, Sundance Now, Hallmark Movies Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, and more.