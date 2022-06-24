Sling TV Launches Free Elvis Presley Channel

On Friday, film auteur Baz Luhrmann brings his latest “spectacular spectacular” to the big screen in the biopic “Elvis.” To coincide with the theatrical release, live TV streaming service Sling TV has launched a new channel dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The Elvis Presley Channel is available now at no cost on Sling Free. So grab a peanut butter and banana sandwich and kick back to enjoy all that the new channel has to offer this weekend.

The Elvis Presley Channel will focus on the life of the iconic performer, starting from his early days growing up in Memphis, Tenn. to his unparalleled career as a musician, actor, and international heartthrob. In addition, the Elvis Presley Channel will feature programming that takes a look at other legendary artists who bridged the gap between country, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll, including Johnny Cash and Roy Orbinson. The channel will also place a spotlight on cities that have played a significant role in the history of popular music.

In addition to the Elvis Presley Channel, earlier this week, Sling TV announced their summer promotion “Freeview Weekends,” which will make certain premium channels available for free every weekend.

Sling Free offers viewers the live news, sports, and entertainment channels they love, plus nearly 40,000 on-demand shows and movies at no cost. With more than 100 popular free channels like ABC News, CBS News, Bon Appétit, The Bob Ross Channel, and Outside TV, Sling Free users can enjoy a wide range of programming without a subscription.