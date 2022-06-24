DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off First Month of Sling TV + Free Showtime, Starz, Epix

Sling TV is offering almost $50 in free value when new customers sign-up for the service.

Now, for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV — a $17.50 value, plus a free month of SHOWTIME, STARZ, and EPIX, which is an additional $25 value. Subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

This is the perfect option for those who want to tune into the rest of the Stanley Cup Finals or the summer TV season.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Premium Plus

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select “Click Limited Time, Get Premium Plus For Free” at Top of Page.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Add DVR Plus free for one month.

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

New customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If they want to bundle the two Sling options, they can get Sling Orange + Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

For NHL fans, you can watch every Stanley Cup Finals game on ESPN3 (which simulcasts the Stanley Cup Finals on ABC).

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup