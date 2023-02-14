Sling TV Offering Free BET+ Weekend to Celebrate Black History Month

Sling TV is celebrating Black History Month by offering subscribers a chance to watch a weekend of BET+ for free. While the BET channel is already included in the live TV streaming service’s Blue subscription plan, the channel’s premium streaming service BET+ is typically a $9.99 a month add-on.

By offering this free weekend of BET+, viewers gain access to shows such as “Tyler Perry’s Bruh,” “All The Queen’s Men,” “The Impact: Atlanta,” and more. The service offers more than 2,000 hours of Black content, and throughout this free weekend promotion, BET+ will automatically be added to Sling TV subscribers’ home screens and channel guides.

This promotion allows subscribers to navigate and explore BET+’s catalog and get a taste of its original programming during Black History Month. If, after the free weekend, a user wants to add this premium service to a Sling TV package, they simply need to make an in-app subscription or add it under the “My Account” tab. BET+ costs $9.99 per month without this promotion or $94.99 via an annual subscription.

This free weekend on BET+ is just the latest Freeview window from Sling TV. Most recently the streamer offered its subscribers a free week of the rebranded MGM+ from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. This current free weekend of BET+ free access is available for all Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers.

Sling TV is a service that offers a variety of live TV streaming as well as on-demand content. Its Orange and Blue plans cost $40 per month, but the combination of Orange and Blue plan, which offers all the benefits of both packages, costs just $55 monthly. The company currently has a promotion for 50% off any of its subscription plans for the first month. So, whether its via the BET+ Freeview weekend or its introductory offer, Sling is making it easy for cord-cutters to stream incredible content without breaking the bank.