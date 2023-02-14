Sling TV Offering Free BET+ Weekend to Celebrate Black History Month

Sling TV is celebrating Black History Month by offering subscribers a chance to watch a weekend of BET+ for free. While the BET channel is already included in the live TV streaming service’s Blue subscription plan, the channel’s premium streaming service BET+ is typically a $9.99 a month add-on.
By offering this free weekend of BET+, viewers gain access to shows such as “Tyler Perry’s Bruh,” “All The Queen’s Men,” “The Impact: Atlanta,” and more. The service offers more than 2,000 hours of Black content, and throughout this free weekend promotion, BET+ will automatically be added to Sling TV subscribers’ home screens and channel guides.
This promotion allows subscribers to navigate and explore BET+’s catalog and get a taste of its original programming during Black History Month. If, after the free weekend, a user wants to add this premium service to a Sling TV package, they simply need to make an in-app subscription or add it under the “My Account” tab. BET+ costs $9.99 per month without this promotion or $94.99 via an annual subscription.
This free weekend on BET+ is just the latest Freeview window from Sling TV. Most recently the streamer offered its subscribers a free week of the rebranded MGM+ from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. This current free weekend of BET+ free access is available for all Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers.
Sling TV is a service that offers a variety of live TV streaming as well as on-demand content. Its Orange and Blue plans cost $40 per month, but the combination of Orange and Blue plan, which offers all the benefits of both packages, costs just $55 monthly. The company currently has a promotion for 50% off any of its subscription plans for the first month. So, whether its via the BET+ Freeview weekend or its introductory offer, Sling is making it easy for cord-cutters to stream incredible content without breaking the bank.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.
BET+
BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.
BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.