Sling TV Offers Subscribers Free Week of Newly Rebranded MGM+

MGM+ is ready for its coming-out party this weekend, and the live TV streaming service Sling TV wants to make sure its users don’t miss out on the festivities.

Sling is offering its subscribers free access to MGM+ starting Sunday, Jan. 15 and running through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Freeview is open to new and current subscribers, with MGM+ automatically added to their home screen and channel guide.

MGM+ is an all-in-one package of linear channels and subscription video-on-demand service. The platform is a combination of EPIX and its companion EPIX NOW, which were acquired by Amazon when it purchased MGM and its subsidiaries in March 2022.

The MGM+ service will provide an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood studios. The library of titles includes blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick;” MGM hits “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci;” and beloved franchises like James Bond and Rocky. The service also offers fan favorites like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Platoon,” “Robocop,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “The Lost City,” “Barbershop,” “The Pink Panther,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “A Quiet Place,” and “Father of the Bride.”

MGM+ will also offer a selection of original movies and shows, such as “The Godfather of Harlem” and “Murf the Smurf.” A subscription to MGM+ after the free week from Sling will cost $5.99 per month.

Sling must be earning quite a bit of customer goodwill from its “Freeview” promotions like the new free week of MGM+. The service seems to always be offering something new and exciting for free to its users. Most recently, Sling offered users a free week of NBA League Pass, the popular out-of-market games package from the league.

Sling also offered “Freeview” weekends all throughout the summer of 2022. Sling customers got access to premium channels and streaming services including AMC+ Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, IFC Films, and more. Sling also gave subscribers a “Freeview” week of WE tv at the end of December.