Sling TV Providing Free Previews of Premium Streamers ViX+, Acorn TV this Weekend

This weekend, live TV streaming service Sling TV is upping its game by bringing subscribers not one, but two premium channels for free as part of its summer Freeview Weekends promotion. This weekend, the streamer will be opening up access to two services which each bring their own unique international flair.

The first premium offering available to Sling subscribers this weekend is Spanish-language streaming service ViX+, which launched on Thursday. The second service getting the Freeview treatment is British-focused Acorn TV.

The ViX+ preview launches on Thursday, July 21 while Acorn TV will join the fun on Friday, July 22; both sets of premium offerings will be available through Sunday at no cost to Sling customers.

ViX+ launches with over 10,000 hours of exclusive content to go along with the 40,000 hours available on its ad-supported tier ViX. The premium service will also offer over 7,000 hours of live sports including action from some of the best soccer leagues in the world.

Customers will be able to stream ViX+ original series “María Félix: La Doña,” “Mirreyes contra Godínez 2: El Retiro,” and “La Mujer del Diablo” on the service. In addition, ViX+ is the Spanish-language home of all UEFA National Team competitions, as well as the U.S. and Mexican Women’s National Teams. The premium streamer will also feature action from Brasileirão Championship, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Colombian Primera División, and Perú Liga 1.

If after catching up on ViX+’s originals you want to dive into world-class mysteries, dramas, and comedies from Britain, Sling TV is also making Acorn TV’s linear offerings and on-demand content library available to subscribers for free this weekend. Featuring beloved series “Midsomer Murders,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” and more, the service is perfect for cuddling up and binging a great six-episode season.

In 2022, the British streamer is premiering Acorn TV Originals including “My Life is Murder,” “Signora Volpe,” and “Harry Wild,” as well as an exclusive new season of fan favorite “Doc Martin.” Outside of Sling TV, viewers can access Acorn TV programming with a standalone subscription or via AMC+.

Sling TV subscribers won’t need to do anything to sign up for the ViX+ and Acorn TV Freeview Weekend, but after the free window expires, they can easily subscribe to one or both of the services inside the Sling TV app or online under the “My Account” option.

The first week of July saw Sling TV offer Curiosity Stream and Destination America for free followed by Hallmark Movies Now and EPIX Now, while Sundance Now and AMC+ are slated for Freeview Weekends throughout the rest of the month.