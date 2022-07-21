Everything You Need to Know About Vix+: Premium Spanish-Language Streaming Service From TelevisaUnivision

After announcing the launch of two streamers when Spanish-language media giants Televisia and Univision officially merged in February, the unified company’s premium, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streamer is finally live. ViX+ became available to customers in the United States, Mexico, and in most of Spanish-speaking Latin America on Thursday, joining the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) ViX, which launched in March.

What Can You Watch on VIX+?

The service boasts the most Spanish-language premium content ever offered on an SVOD service. The premium ViX+ offering will expand on the 40,000 hours of programming available on the AVOD ViX platform by incoporating 10,000 hours of ad-free premium entertainment programming in its first year — with more coming regularly — and up to 7,000 hours of live sports.

ViX+ will be the home for popular series “María Félix” and “La Doña,” as well as weekly premieres of first-run movies. The premium side of the ViX streaming family will also broadcast the best soccer leagues in the world, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga MX, and more. The ad-supported ViX features more than 100 channels highlighting the best Spanish-language movies, TV series, and soap operas, as well as 24-hours news stations and sports programsvia TUDN.

How Much Does VIX+ Cost?

In the United States, the ViX+ subscription runs $6.99 per month while in Mexico the monthly subscription is MX$119 (currently USD $5.81). The service currently offers a free, seven-day trial in all countries and territories in which it is available.

Where Can You Stream ViX+?

At launch, customers in the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Uruguay can stream ViX+.

Can You Get ViX+ For Free?

All customers can get a 7-Day Free Trial to ViX+. If you are a T-Mobile customer, you can get one year of Vix+ for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ViX+?

ViX+ is available to stream on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, Android, Samsung Smart TVs, and vixplus.com. To stream on VIZIO or LG Smart TVs, you will need to sign-up to ViX+ through Sling TV App and watch in the Sling TV App.

What Other Spanish Streaming Services Are There?

The launch of ViX+ comes as services have begun to realize the growing value of Spanish-language programming in the streaming space. A recent study from Horowitz Research found that 70% of Latinx viewers in the U.S. watch Spanish-language programming and that two-thrids do so via international content.

In addition to TelevisaUnivision launching both ViX and ViX+, in June Roku announced plans to bring Espacio Latino to its ad-supported Roku Channel, increasing its Spanish-language content. Live TV streaming service YouTube TV has also recently added to its multilingual programming by adding two Spanish-language plans with add-on English/Spanish and Spanish-only subscriptions.