Sling TV to Provide Subscribers Free Access to ALLBLK This Weekend

Sling TV subscribers, here is yet another opportunity to try new content for free! From Friday, July 29 to Sunday July 31, Sling is offering its subscribers free access to ALLBLK, a streaming channel dedicated to celebrating Black TV and film. The offering is the latest in a series of so-called “Freeview Weekends” from Sling TV that will run all summer long.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Founded in 2014 and owned by AMC Networks, ALLBLK offers a wide range of original programming from movies and reality TV shows to stand-up comedy and stage plays. Its most popular offerings currently include “Karen,” a psychological thriller about a racist woman who will stop at nothing to drive out the peaceful Black family next door, and “A la Carte,” a romantic comedy series.

Karen September 3, 2021 A racist woman makes it her personal mission to displace the new black family that has just moved in next door to her, but they won’t back down without a fight.

The ALLBLK channel also offers a standalone subscription, with a free seven-day trial period. Streamers who don’t get their fill with this Freeview weekend can get another free week, and after that a subscription is $5.99 a month. Though owned by AMC, ALLBLK’s content is not currently offered with an AMC+ subscription.

This Freeview Weekend is available to all Sling TV subscribers. Orange, Blue, and Orange and Blue tier subscribers will be able to take advantage, as well as international customers. In addition to the free access to premium streaming services, Sling is offering a special to new subscribers: 50% off the first month of any level subscription.

This brings the cost of an Orange or Blue subscription to $17.50 for the first month, or $25 for an Orange and Blue tier subscription. Orange and Blue plans offer big-name cable channels like CNN, ESPN, TNT, and more, and premium channels can be added for a few extra dollars per month.

Sling’s Freeview Weekends have been happening all summer and will continue through August. They have also given subscribers Freeview Weekends for ViX+, Acorn TV, Epix and more.

Such promotions must drive big numbers for Sling, considering how frequently they’re offered, so potential cord-cutters should expect more of the same in the future.