Warner Bros. Discovery CEO: Free Streaming Service in the Works, Possibly for Classic Movies

As Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continues tinkering with the streaming landscape, a FAST service is in the works. Zaslav confirmed this in the company’s Q2 earnings call today.

One possible option could offer the company’s classic film library for free. According to Reuters, one proposed service would open the Warner Bros. vault for free streaming of landmark movies like “Casablanca,” “The Maltese Falcon,” and “Citizen Kane.” Company leaders say that any FAST service will feature content that is “totally different” from the flagship streaming service.

(Slide from Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Free ad-supported services have become cash cows for their parent companies. Pluto TV brings in nearly 70 million monthly active users for its parent, Paramount Global. Fox leaders have likened their Tubi platform to “TV on steroids,” with 51 million monthly active users. The business model is solid. Dust off some old content that can’t sell in the syndication market, partner it with cheap movies and shows from other production companies, and offer it up to anyone willing to sit through commercials.

FAST and AVOD services also make sense for audiences. While users may pay for prestige TV and buzzy new shows on SVOD platforms, these free services pack a powerful punch to round out an entertainment library. Free ad-supported viewership is up nearly 50% over the past two years. Right now, you can watch “Jaws,” “Inception,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Groundhog Day” on Tubi. Freevee has “Deadpool,” “Office Space,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” Pluto TV offers up “Beverly Hills Cop,” “The Birdcage,” and “Snowpiercer.” While these great films do have ads, they’re also not edited for content, which makes it a superior experience to catching the same movie on a channel like TNT.

One of the great reasons to subscribe to HBO Max is because of the rich history of the Warner Bros. library. Users have access to one-of-a-kind masterpieces from the past 100 years. Just take a look at these titles:

The Wizard of Oz

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Singin’ in the Rain

Gone With the Wind

The Philadelphia Story

A Streetcar Named Desire

The Maltese Falcon

The Great Dictator

City Lights

Rashomon

Bicycle Thieves

Safety Last

King Kong

Stagecoach

If Warner Bros. Discovery were willing to offer these films up for free, anyone could get a masterclass in the golden age of cinema without paying a penny. Granted, it would be weird to see Scarlett O’Hara declare she’ll “never go hungry again,” followed by an ad for the Wendy’s Baconator, but a free movie is a free movie.

While it’s unclear if Warner Bros. Discovery will launch a FAST service and what content may be included, this would be a lucrative option. A standalone library of classic films may not draw as many eyes as a general entertainment offering, so it remains to be seen if this is the path the company takes.