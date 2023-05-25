Spanish-Language Streamer ViX’s Paid Tier Joins Roku’s Premium Subscriptions, Allowing for Aggregated Billing

Thanks in part to being the largest streaming platform in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Roku has built a substantial library of free streaming choices on The Roku Channel. However, the platform also boasts an impressive selection of premium, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services that viewers can sign up for directly through Roku. On Thursday, it was announced that Spanish-language streamer ViX’s premium tier had joined the Roku Premium Subscriptions lineup.

In ViX’s subscription tier audiences will be able to explore the service’s extensive library of content that was all originally produced in Spanish. The titles available span an extensive variety of genres and formats including from movies, series, and telenovelas to reality, music, live news, and sports. Roku users in the U.S. can sign up for ViX’s premium tier $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year following a seven-day free trial.

Roku’s Premium Subscriptions option allows domestic consumers to sign up for over 50 different SVOD services and to manage and pay for them in a single management profile and an aggregated monthly bill.

“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we’re thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” Roku’s Randy Ahn said. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”

ViX — which is owned by TelevisaUnivision — has both a free and premium option. The paid, subscription tier hosts over 20,000 hours of entertainment programming, including over 70 ViX Original series and movies. Additionally, viewers are able to watch over 7,000 hours of live sports per year from such leagues as UEFA Champions League, Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Liga Argentina, Brasilerao, Liga Colombiana, and more. ViX is the only Spanish-language streamer in the United States that offers fans the ability to watch these games.

“ViX continues to drive continued momentum with steadfast demand from viewers,” TelevisaUnivision EVP Adam Waltuch said, “and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform.”