 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ViX+ Roku

Spanish-Language Streamer ViX’s Paid Tier Joins Roku’s Premium Subscriptions, Allowing for Aggregated Billing

Matt Tamanini

Thanks in part to being the largest streaming platform in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Roku has built a substantial library of free streaming choices on The Roku Channel. However, the platform also boasts an impressive selection of premium, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services that viewers can sign up for directly through Roku. On Thursday, it was announced that Spanish-language streamer ViX’s premium tier had joined the Roku Premium Subscriptions lineup.

In ViX’s subscription tier audiences will be able to explore the service’s extensive library of content that was all originally produced in Spanish. The titles available span an extensive variety of genres and formats including from movies, series, and telenovelas to reality, music, live news, and sports. Roku users in the U.S. can sign up for ViX’s premium tier $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year following a seven-day free trial.

Roku’s Premium Subscriptions option allows domestic consumers to sign up for over 50 different SVOD services and to manage and pay for them in a single management profile and an aggregated monthly bill.

“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we’re thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” Roku’s Randy Ahn said. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”

ViX — which is owned by TelevisaUnivision — has both a free and premium option. The paid, subscription tier hosts over 20,000 hours of entertainment programming, including over 70 ViX Original series and movies. Additionally, viewers are able to watch over 7,000 hours of live sports per year from such leagues as UEFA Champions League, Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Liga Argentina, Brasilerao, Liga Colombiana, and more. ViX is the only Spanish-language streamer in the United States that offers fans the ability to watch these games.

“ViX continues to drive continued momentum with steadfast demand from viewers,” TelevisaUnivision EVP Adam Waltuch said, “and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform.”

  • 7-Day Trial
    ViX via amazon.com

    ViX

    ViX is a video streaming service focusing on Spanish-language content. Users will see 100+ TV channels, thousands of movies, TV series and soap operas, soccer leagues, and 24/7 news. For more exclusive content without ads, users can subscribe to ViX Premium, which has 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. ViX Premium includes 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champions League soccer.

    ViX Premium was previously called ViX+.

    7-Day Trial
    $0+ / month
    ViX via amazon.com
  • Watch
    roku.com

    Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

    The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

    Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    roku.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.