STARZ App Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

If you have a VIZIO Smart TV, you can access the STARZ app starting today. The change allows for more streamlined access to the home of shows like “Power” and “Outlander.”

Thanks to its now-expired deal with Sony, STARZ is the streaming home for one of the biggest movies of 2021: “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” You’ll also find hits like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Heat,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Alien,” “Casino,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” If you’re the kind of viewer who’s upset about all the big movies leaving Netflix, you’ll find your fill with STARZ.

When it comes to TV, you’ll find shows like “P-Valley,” “Becoming Elizabeth,” “Black Sails,” “Spartacus,” and “Ash vs Evil Dead.”

The various STARZ apps have over 26 million subscribers worldwide.

VIZIO TVs previously allowed access to Apple TV+, BET+, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video. VIZIO Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen.

If you’re looking for a new TV, VIZIO can provide a huge screen at a small price. While Amazon is home to lots of great VIZIO deals, one that caught our eye is a 65” 4K TV for just $679.

“We are excited to bring our STARZ app to VIZIO Smart TVs making our premium programming available to millions of users throughout the country,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks at STARZ. “From our robust slate of original series dedicated to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and our library that features some of the biggest movies, STARZ is delighted to bring our award-winning programming to the VIZIO platform for viewers to enjoy in an easy, frictionless way.”