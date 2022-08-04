STARZ Streaming Service Adds 1.8M Subscribers to Hit 26.3M Globally
As part of Lionsgate’s second-quarter earnings report, it was revealed that the STARZ streaming service closed June with 26.3 million subscribers. This was an increase of 1.8 million from the 24.5 global customers that the streamer reported at the end of March. The worldwide total includes all of STARZ’s streaming services including STARZ, STARZPLAY International, and STARZPLAY Arabia.
The service’s latest quarterly total represents a 9.6 million subscriber year-over-year increase from the 16.7M that the streamer reported in August 2021. In the past, Lionsgate executives have touted a target of 50-60 million global subscribers by the end of 2025, but recent reports about the company’s future might put that into question.
Domestically, STARZ now has a total of 12.2 million U.S. subscribers, a 700,000 subscriber increase from the 11.5M that the company reported at the end of the previous quarter. On the linear side of the business, Starz saw a decline of 300,000 subscribers to come in at 9.2M cable subscribers. In all, Lionsgate reported 37.3 million global subscribers between the streaming and pay-TV arms of Starz.
Throughout much of the second quarter, reports circulated that Lionsgate was looking to sell part of Starz and/or spin it off into a standalone company. Roku has long been rumored to be one of the companies interested in purchasing a piece of the service, with DIRECTV also interested in joining the deal. Reports were that the move could happen as early as this month, so if plans have been moving apace, an announcement could come at any time.
In a somewhat ironic move, roughly one year after winning a legal battle to prevent Disney from using the name Stars+ in Brazil, Disney+ and STARZ launched a unique bundling option in Latin America to bring the two services together in promotional offer.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”
STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.