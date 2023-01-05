STARZ Joins +play, Verizon’s Subscription Aggregator

Verizon’s streaming and subscription aggregation service +play has a new service to offer. The company has announced that it is adding the STARZ app, as well as the 17 premium pay-TV channels under the Starz umbrella, to its beta test.

Verizon users can now sign up for STARZ through +play to get access to shows like “Outlander,” “BMF,” and more. A subscription to STARZ is normally $8.99 per month, but thanks to a special, limited-time offer new subscribers can enjoy their first month of the service for only $5.

+play launched earlier this year and is now in its beta testing stage. The mobile carrier describes the hub as a cutting-edge platform that allows consumers to have access to the best content and experiences while providing customers with as many choices as possible.

“We’re building +play to not only solve for our customers’ common pain points, but to give them value and savings they can’t get anywhere else,” Verizon Chief Content Officer Erin McPherson said. “Adding STARZ to the entertainment services available through +play beta gives our customers even more choice when it comes to accessing the content they love, and we’re thrilled to have them aboard.”

+play allows users to download their favorite streaming video apps plus lifestyle, news, and gaming subscriptions and keep them all in one place, with one monthly bill. There are now more than 20 services available via the +play platform, with more on the way.

Some of the biggest names in streaming have already joined +play. The service currently offers users the ability to sign up for and manage accounts for HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, AMC+, and many others. +play is also home to some of the biggest sports leagues in the United States. NFL+ came to +play in September, and in October the platform added NBA League Pass and NBA TV.

The +play platform will go hand-in-hand with Verizon's new Fios TV streaming device, which will become more widely available this year. The new Fios device will offer the ability to watch live TV as well as stream on-demand content, while also consolidating content from different streaming services into a single place, marking another step forward for Verizon’s content aggregation efforts.

STARZ expanding its availability is good news for fans of the service. STARZ has seen a bit of negative press recently, as it removed all episodes of three different shows from its platform. In better news for the service, STARZ will be the likely streaming home of some of the most anticipated movies of 2023, including “John Wick” and the new “Hunger Games” prequel.