Verizon +play Adds NBA League Pass, NBA TV to Platform Ahead of NBA Season

Last month, Verizon’s subscription aggregator platform +play added the NFL's mobile streaming service NFL+, and now it has done the same with the NBA.

NBA League Pass and NBA TV are both now part of +play, which allows subscribers to access and manage their subscriptions in one convenient location. NBA League Pass is the league’s out-of-market game subscription service, while NBA TV is a cable and digital channel that offers 24-hour-a-day NBA content.

+play launched earlier this year and is free for Verizon customers. The mobile carrier describes the hub as a cutting-edge platform that allows consumers to have access to the best content and experiences, while providing customers with as many choices as possible.

The announcement came on the day the 2022-‘23 NBA season is set to begin.

“NBA streaming services are an exciting addition to +play, allowing users to easily manage – and save – on their subscriptions and enjoy the best sports has to offer all in one place,” Verizon’s chief content officer Erin McPherson said. “Verizon has a track record of providing our customers incredible value, as well as great premium content from leading services. As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the country, we’re solving for millions of customers’ pain points by providing them with an innovative tool to manage and get exclusive deals on multiple subscriptions all in one place.”

Other apps offered through +play include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, AMC+, HBO Max, Netflix and more.

The NBA, as we've noted before, is somewhat behind the other major sports leagues when it comes to streaming-exclusive national games. That’s mostly a function of the league not having signed a new national TV deal recently, in the time since it’s become customary for such deals to be part of them. The current deal runs through the 2024-25 season.