STARZ, MGM+ to Offer Unified Bundle via Prime Video in Coming Weeks at 20% Discount
The future of the STARZ streaming service and premium cable network has been up in the air for over a year, as parent company Lionsgate continues to bounce back-and-forth between spinning off the channel or spinning off its movie studio.
On Friday, the company announced a move designed to solidify itself in the streaming landscape by partnering with a similarly ill-defined service. STARZ announced that it has teamed up with MGM+ to offer a bundled option via Prime Video Channels in the United States. This new subscription option will be available to customers “in the coming weeks,” and will cost $11.99 per month, a 20% discount when compared to signing up for the two streamers individually; STARZ normally runs $8.99 while MGM+ (formerly known as EPIX) costs $5.99.
“We are excited to join forces with Amazon to offer STARZ together with MGM+ to their millions of customers on Prime Video,” STARZ domestic networks president Alison Hoffman said. “STARZ is a complementary service to general entertainment offerings, so we’re thrilled to see that bundling is now here and believe there will be many more bundling opportunities to come.”
Through the bundle, customers will be able to stream STARZ’s cornerstone series, including “Outlander,” the “Power” Universe, “P-Valley,” and the upcoming new seasons of “Party Down” and “Blindspotting.” But in addition to the on-demand offerings, the bundle will provide access to STARZ’s linear channels including STARZ Encore and 17 premium pay-TV channels.
On the MGM+ side of the package, customers will be able to dive into the Emmy-winning series “Godfather of Harlem,” sci-fi show “FROM,” Western adventure “Billy the Kid,” and more. Additionally, MGM+ provides access to blockbuster movies including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and the James Bond and Rocky franchises.
Neither STARZ nor MGM+ has yet become a breakthrough streaming hit; STARZ currently has 12.3 million domestic streaming subscribers while Amazon, MGM+’s parent company, does not disclose customer counts. However, by coming together, both services are hoping to further establish a solid foothold in the industry led by the power and ubiquitousness of Prime Video.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.
MGM+
MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.