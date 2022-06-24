Disney+, STARZ Launch Unique Bundling Option in Latin America

Disney+ and Starz are teaming up to offer a bundle that gives subscribers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru discounted access to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY. The bundle will bring together Disney’s premiere streaming service alongside existing sibling streamer Star+ — which is the Latin American hub for the content housed on Hulu in the United States — and programming from the Lionsgate-owned Starz premium cable channel.
This partnership comes after Disney and Starz resolved their issues about naming their platforms in the Latin American market. As Starz made moves to launch its own streaming platform in Brazil, it was at odds with Disney’s similarly named Star+ service. The current bundle appears to make the situation moot.
Disney+, Star+, STARZPLAY Bundle Pricing
|Country
|Currency
|Cost
|Argentina
|ARS
|1,150.00
|Brazil
|R$
|55.90
|Chile
|CLP
|12,500
|Colombia
|COP
|49,900
|Ecuador
|USD
|17.99
|Mexico
|MXN
|309.00
|Peru
|PEN
|55.90
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
In April, Lionsgate announced its plans to spin off its streaming platform later this summer. Roku and DIRECTV are among the top contenders looking to get in on the streaming plan. There have been no updates on the plan since the spring, so it is unknown if any sale or spin-off would impact the newly announced bundle.
Starz has been expanding its international STARZPLAY service for some time, recently bringing it to Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. While its content has been available for some time, it is only a recent development that Starz is turning to its own platforms instead of relying on other aggregators such as ViaPlay in Europe.
This new bundle brings together some of the best content that streaming has to offer in a way that could be the blueprint for future streaming. As services look for a way to maintain their foothold in the market, partnering with other streamers that offer a style or genre of content different from their own could prove to be an important way to increase the value proposition for the platforms.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”
STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.