Disney+, STARZ Launch Unique Bundling Option in Latin America

Joshua Thiede

Disney+ and Starz are teaming up to offer a bundle that gives subscribers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru discounted access to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY. The bundle will bring together Disney’s premiere streaming service alongside existing sibling streamer Star+ — which is the Latin American hub for the content housed on Hulu in the United States — and programming from the Lionsgate-owned Starz premium cable channel.

This partnership comes after Disney and Starz resolved their issues about naming their platforms in the Latin American market. As Starz made moves to launch its own streaming platform in Brazil, it was at odds with Disney’s similarly named Star+ service. The current bundle appears to make the situation moot.

Disney+, Star+, STARZPLAY Bundle Pricing

Country Currency Cost
Argentina ARS 1,150.00
Brazil R$ 55.90
Chile CLP 12,500
Colombia COP 49,900
Ecuador USD 17.99
Mexico MXN 309.00
Peru PEN 55.90
In April, Lionsgate announced its plans to spin off its streaming platform later this summer. Roku and DIRECTV are among the top contenders looking to get in on the streaming plan. There have been no updates on the plan since the spring, so it is unknown if any sale or spin-off would impact the newly announced bundle.

Starz has been expanding its international STARZPLAY service for some time, recently bringing it to Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. While its content has been available for some time, it is only a recent development that Starz is turning to its own platforms instead of relying on other aggregators such as ViaPlay in Europe.

This new bundle brings together some of the best content that streaming has to offer in a way that could be the blueprint for future streaming. As services look for a way to maintain their foothold in the market, partnering with other streamers that offer a style or genre of content different from their own could prove to be an important way to increase the value proposition for the platforms.

