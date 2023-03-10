Survey: Consumers Use Franchises to Differentiate Between Streamers; Marvel is Biggest Draw
It’s hard not to discuss the streaming market these days without acknowledging how packed it is. There are hundreds of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services to choose from, and the coming age of aggregation will not spare them all.
A new survey from Hub Research is demonstrating which streamers will be most likely to survive. The survey puts one problem streaming services face in a crowded market front and center: brand recognition. All of the top SVOD services in the United States have brand awareness of over 90%, but none of them crack that threshold when it comes to users who are confident they could explain the difference between one service and the others. Netflix was the closest, with 79% of its subscribers saying they could differentiate Netflix from its peers.
People are more likely to use other guideposts to tell streamers apart, such as the franchises they house. Hub’s data found that 41% of streaming users signed up for a service for a single show in the last year. That’s an increase over the previous two years, but it’s still short of the 64% of customers who acknowledged doing so at any time in the past during a survey earlier this year from All About Cookies.
Which franchises stand out the best? Hub’s survey indicates that Marvel takes home the top spot, with 40% of respondents saying they would be more likely to watch a new show from the MCU, the most of all franchises surveyed. That’s good news for Disney which is looking to build on its successful franchises more heavily, though it has announced it is paring back on Marvel TV shows to focus on quality over quantity.
Two of the remaining top four franchises (CSI and NCIS) are CBS shows, so their on-demand home is Paramount+. The numbers from Hub also indicate that Paramount is doing a good job building its franchises, at least when it comes to the Sheridan-verse. Among respondents who said they had watched “Yellowstone,” 70% also watched at least one other show from creator and producing machine Taylor Sheridan. This is especially impressive considering that “Yellowstone” streams on Peacock, while all of Sheridan’s other content resides on Paramount+.
Like Disney, Paramount is another company that is leaning heavily into franchises these days. There will be a heavy focus on Sheridan and his universe going forward, and Paramount is also intending to develop several spin-offs of Showtime franchises “Billions” and “Dexter” as it slows its content spend and prepares to merge Showtime and Paramount+.
The survey from Hub indicates that streamers leaning into franchise content are meeting users where they are. Warner Bros. Discovery is also doubling down on its franchise programming, with more projects coming from “Lord of the Rings,” DC Comics, “Game of Thrones,” and others to both HBO Max and theaters around the globe. It’s a good strategy overall, as long as media companies are able to give fans of these franchises quality content.
“Viewers have not lacked in choice of services and content over the past few years,” said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “But this can be a two-edged sword for content providers, as the immense volume just makes it hard for viewers to remember what is different about each service. But at the end of the day, content is king, and unique content will drive viewers even if the service itself isn’t unique to consumers.”
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial