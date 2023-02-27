Survey: 64% of People Have Subscribed to a Streaming Service for a Single TV Series, Very Few Cancel When It Ends

Have you ever wanted to watch something so badly that you decided to sign up for a streaming service — or at the very least sign up for the free trial period to a streaming service — because you just have to see said show or movie? Sometimes we go to great lengths to watch one special title, and then figure out the ramifications afterward.

In a new survey from online privacy outlet All About Cookies, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they have subscribed to a streaming service in the past just to watch a single show or movie. Interestingly, of that group, only 17% of those respondents decided to terminate their subscription afterward.

Despite coming to the service for one specific purpose, that means that respondents decided to keep their subscriptions, with around half (51%) deciding that they enjoyed the other programming on that service enough to maintain their membership. Another 20% said that the title that they initially subscribed for is still airing, so they opted to keep their subscription until the next season, and only 12% of people said the only reason they still have an active subscription is that they forgot to cancel.

The survey also looked at the most popular shows in each state. HBO’s “Euphoria” was the most popular program across the county, ranking No. 1 in seven states. Fans only had two hour-long specials that aired when COVID concerns kept the full sophomore season from being filmed before the release of the second season in January 2022. The survey notes that the lengthy season gap may have contributed to the buzz that helped propel it to the top of these standings.

Another HBO program that isn’t currently airing new episodes came in second. In six states last year, “Game of Thrones” was the most-watched streaming program. Despite the show ending in 2019, it was a huge success and a turning point in contemporary culture. Part of its popularity may also stem from the release of the spinoff “House of the Dragon,” prompting fans new and alike to watch the original series before diving into the new one.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that HBO Max is the streaming service providing the most popular shows in the most states, given how well-liked “Euphoria” and “Game of Thrones” were. In total, 15 states ranked HBO shows as the most popular, five states more than Hulu, which came in second.