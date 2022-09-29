Survey: Linear TV Still Dominates Amongst Older Viewers, Even as Netflix Leads All in Content Releases

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we do pretty much everything, at least for a while. Everything from public gatherings to media viewing habits were affected by the pandemic, and many of those changes became permanent.

One such COVID-driven shift was the way that older adults (55+) in the U.S. were absorbing media content. Generations who grew up with linear TV still cling to it, with 84% of those in that age group saying they had watched linear TV in the last month according to a Broadbeam study, as reported by TV News Check. However, 80% of respondents also said they had watched a show from a streaming source.

Overall, Netflix has the widest reach of the streaming services, with 50% of respondents saying they had watched it in the last month, followed by Prime Video (45%) which has been able to gain subscribers in this group with its additional benefits like retail discounts. Hulu has the third largest reach (29%) with 70% of these viewers watching the ad-supported tier. Free streaming channels the Roku Channel and Tubi were fourth and fifth (28% and 26% respectively).

So why Netflix? The name itself has become irrevocably linked with streaming in the US vernacular. Older customers may not frequently use phrases like “Netflix and chill,” but they’ve certainly heard them before, and Netflix was one of the first platforms to introduce video streaming as a primary medium for its content library when it transitioned away from being a DVD rental service.

Ad-supported tiers that keep costs down were also important to older customers in general. When the survey specifically examined hybrid services with ad-supported and ad-free tiers, like Hulu or Peacock, 75% of people subscribed to one or more of these services were getting ads on at least one of them. Among cord cutters 55+ specifically, the percentage watching with ads jumps to 83%.

So if streaming services are looking to attract older customers, what should they turn to? Ad-supported tiers that allow customers to pay less will help attract seniors with fixed incomes, and will also be closer to the linear TV experience they’re so accustomed to. Live sports is another way to attract older customers, as seniors report increased willingness to pay for sports packages on streaming services.

Companies must decide what resources they’re willing to devote to attracting a segment of the audience that has been slower to adopt streaming so far, but one thing is clear: seniors are not intimidated by streaming technology, and it will continue to become more popular amongst older generations.