 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ViX+ ViX

TelevisaUnivision Happy with ViX, ViX+ Growth; Hopes to See Streaming Profits in 2023

David Satin

TelevisaUnivision released its third-quarter report this week and though the company didn’t provide much insight into its two streaming services, the tenor of the report indicates that they might be getting off to slow starts, but are not completely underperforming. The recently merged company owns the Spanish-language streaming platform ViX and the ad-free version of the service ViX+ and launched both at various times over the past year.

TelevisaUnivision did not release subscriber numbers for either ViX or ViX+ citing that it was still early in the streamers’ life, following the ViX+ launch in July, but it did confirm that it had officially completed the takeover of Pantaya, which was the largest standalone Spanish subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the world until the advent of ViX+.

In the report, the company did release one bit of encouraging information in the report, subscription revenues increased 8% in Q3, and ViX+ contributed to the increase. That means that ViX+ is now performing at a level where it can report net subscriber growth, at the very least. The company hopes that with these numbers, its streaming arm will be able to turn a profit next year.

ViX was also a big driver of advertising revenues. Advanced Marketing Solutions revenue was up at TelevisaUnivision by 50% in Q3, and that growth was fueled by ViX. ViX is luring new advertisers who then decide to further advertise on the company’s linear channels, according to the company, suggesting it has found a way to make its streaming and linear arms work in concert.

“I feel great about how the service is working overall and I am very proud of the fact that the growth and profitability of our core business has funded our massive investment to launch ViX & ViX+ with minimal impact to our overall profitability,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis said in a call with analysts on Friday.

Davis said that ViX is the only service in the world whose content volume is over 50% exclusive and original, and that three-quarters of viewers on the service are engaging with this type of content. Davis also said that ViX+ has aired over 3,000 hours of live soccer events in less than three months.

There was also good news for TelevisaUnivision on the linear side of operations. Univision continued to see excellent ratings in the third quarter and was the only major broadcast network to deliver ratings and audience growth for the 2021-22 broadcast season.

Televisa and Univision completed a $4.8 billion deal to form a partnership in January, creating the world’s largest Spanish-language media and content company. In March, the company launched the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription tier ViX. The free service provides viewers the chance to stream over 100 channels of live programming and over 40,000 hours of on-demand content. ViX’s catalog includes everything from telenovelas to movies to channels curated by Spanish-speaking superstars.

The launch of the ad-free SVOD tier ViX+ took place in July. The platform offers the most Spanish-language premium content ever offered on an SVOD service at a cost of $6.99 per month. The premium ViX+ offerings are even more extensive than those on ViX, incorporating 10,000 hours of ad-free premium entertainment programming — with more coming regularly — and up to 7,000 hours of live sports.

TelevisaUnivision also acquired the SVOD platform Pantaya this year, and has folded its content into ViX and ViX+. The additions include Spanish-language series and movies, featuring a selection of blockbusters and classics from Latin America and the U.S., as well as original series.

  • Watch
    vix.com

    ViX

    ViX is a free streaming service focusing on Spanish-language content. Users will see 100+ TV channels, thousands of movies, TV series and soap operas, soccer leagues, and 24/7 news. For more exclusive content without ads, users can subscribe to ViX+.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    vix.com
  • 7-Day Trial
    vixplus.com

    ViX+

    ViX+ is a Spanish-language streaming service with more than 10,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    vixplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.