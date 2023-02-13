‘The Nevers’ Debuts on Tubi with Six New Episodes Not Seen Before HBO Max Cancellation

Fans of the HBO Max fantasy drama “The Nevers” were saddened by the December news that the show had been canceled, and have waited weeks for news of its potential return on a new service.

Well now, the wait is finally over. Starting Monday, Feb. 13, fans can watch all 12 episodes of Season 1 of “The Nevers” on the free streaming service Tubi. Only the first six episodes of the season appeared on HBO Max before the series was canceled, meaning this is the first time that audiences will be able to see the show in its entirety.

The show will air on Tubi’s WB TV Watchlist, one of the several free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels the service now carries thanks to a recently announced licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The release schedule for all episodes was first reported by TV Line, and will take place over the course of three days. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 13 (All Times ET)

12:39 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 101 “Pilot”

“The Nevers” Ep 101 “Pilot” 1:48 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 102 “Exposure”

“The Nevers” Ep 102 “Exposure” 2:53 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 103 “Ignition”

“The Nevers” Ep 103 “Ignition” 3:52 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 104 “Undertaking”

“The Nevers” Ep 104 “Undertaking” 4:52 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 105 “Hanged”

Tuesday, Feb. 14

1:28 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 106 “True”

“The Nevers” Ep 106 “True” 2:38 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 107 “It’s a Good Day”

“The Nevers” Ep 107 “It’s a Good Day” 3:46 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 108 “I Don’t Know Enough About You”

“The Nevers” Ep 108 “I Don’t Know Enough About You” 4:47 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 109 “Fever”

Wednesday, Feb. 15

2:40 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 110 “Alright, Okay, You Win”

“The Nevers” Ep 110 “Alright, Okay, You Win” 3:45 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 111 “Ain’t We Got Fun”

“The Nevers” Ep 111 “Ain’t We Got Fun” 4:50 p.m.: “The Nevers” Ep 112 “I’ll Be Seeing You”

The Nevers April 11, 2021 In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people — mostly women — who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True, a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair, a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The show is not currently available on-demand on Tubi. The next time the episodes are scheduled to air on WB TV Watchlist is March 1-3, so make sure to carve out some time in your schedule this week if you’re a “Nevers” fanatic. All episodes of “The Nevers” are rated TV-MA, so make sure any youngsters around have another activity to keep them occupied while you watch.

The addition of shows like “The Nevers” should help Tubi make another impressive leap in customer engagement. Tubi announced it saw a 41% increase in year-over-year viewing time in 2022 in its most recent quarterly earnings report, and has become such an attractive media property that some media outlets have approached its parent company FOX unprompted with offers to buy the service.

FOX turned down those offers, seeing Tubi as a property that will bring in more revenue and increase its valuation in the long term. FOX’s bet on Tubi has certainly paid off thus far, and the service will now serve as home to all episodes of “The Nevers.”