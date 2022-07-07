 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV Peacock Telemundo

Spanish Language Viewership Rises, Streamers Pivot to Meet Demand

Ingrid Vasquez

Latinx television audiences continue to grow and streaming services are quickly rising to meet the demand. A new report from Horowitz Research indicates that seven in 10 Latinx viewers watch Spanish-language programming with two-thirds watching international content. The FOCUS Latinx: State of Pay TV, OTT & SVoD 2022 report also shows that Spanish-language viewership is up 11% from 2021.

Adding to this rise is the increasing amount of content available via subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services. According to the report as noted by Advanced Television, a growing number of Latinx TV viewers solely rely on these streaming services — approximately 38% — due to their interest in watching both Spanish/Latinx-themed and English/mainstream content.

Latinx households subscribe to an average of 4.7 streaming services, spending just over $70 per year. That’s a notable jump from $48.83 in 2021 and $38.54 in 2020. While YouTube and Peacock remain the most-used free streaming services for Latinx TV content viewers, their success can be traced to their Latinx-friendly streaming libraries.

Peacock has shown a Latinx commitment with its Telemundo bilingual content hub. Telemundo is one of the two leading Spanish-language broadcasters in the U.S. Spanish-language SVOD service, Pantaya, has grown thanks to original series like “El Juego de Las Llaves.” Spanish-language broadcasters Televisa and Univision also showed a similar commitment when their $4.8 billion merger in January led to the AVOD Vix service and more recently the SVOD Vix+, launching later this month.

Streaming Services with Significant Spanish Libraries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit