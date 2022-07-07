Spanish Language Viewership Rises, Streamers Pivot to Meet Demand

Latinx television audiences continue to grow and streaming services are quickly rising to meet the demand. A new report from Horowitz Research indicates that seven in 10 Latinx viewers watch Spanish-language programming with two-thirds watching international content. The FOCUS Latinx: State of Pay TV, OTT & SVoD 2022 report also shows that Spanish-language viewership is up 11% from 2021.

Adding to this rise is the increasing amount of content available via subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services. According to the report as noted by Advanced Television, a growing number of Latinx TV viewers solely rely on these streaming services — approximately 38% — due to their interest in watching both Spanish/Latinx-themed and English/mainstream content.

Latinx households subscribe to an average of 4.7 streaming services, spending just over $70 per year. That’s a notable jump from $48.83 in 2021 and $38.54 in 2020. While YouTube and Peacock remain the most-used free streaming services for Latinx TV content viewers, their success can be traced to their Latinx-friendly streaming libraries.

Peacock has shown a Latinx commitment with its Telemundo bilingual content hub. Telemundo is one of the two leading Spanish-language broadcasters in the U.S. Spanish-language SVOD service, Pantaya, has grown thanks to original series like “El Juego de Las Llaves.” Spanish-language broadcasters Televisa and Univision also showed a similar commitment when their $4.8 billion merger in January led to the AVOD Vix service and more recently the SVOD Vix+, launching later this month.

Streaming Services with Significant Spanish Libraries