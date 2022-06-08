‘Top Gun’ Just Left Netflix, So Where Can You Watch the Tom Cruise Original?

Conspicuously timed with the long-awaited big-screen release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the original Tom Cruise fighter pilot film left Netflix at the start of June. But, with interest in Maverick, Ice Man, and the rest of the flyboys at an all-time high, just where can you check out the original “Top Gun,” either to prep for, or relive the high of, the latest G-force defying blockbuster?

Despite the rights holders to the article that inspired the 1986 original filing suit against Paramount over the film's sequel the studio’s streaming service Paramount+ is one of two places that you can currently stream the film, along with Amazon Prime Video.

Paramount+ will likely be the most convenient platform to stream “Top Gun” moving forward as not only is the movie synonymous with Paramount Studios, but eventually “Top Gun: Maverick” will also be dropping on the streamer, so it should make for a nice one-stop-shop for all things “Top Gun.” However, as the service has been cutting down on the theatrical windows of its feature film releases in order to get them on streaming as soon as possible, “Top Gun: Maverick” is going to be an exception for a myriad of reasons.

Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra said that while the “45-day fast-follow” strategy has become the company’s default in bringing movies to Paramount+, “Maverick” won't follow suit. Not only is the sequel likely to continue to be a big-screen hit well into the summer following its Memorial Day weekend opening, but Cruise — who not only stars in, but also produces, the film — is not a fan of the quick turnaround.

So while both movies will eventually live side-by-side on the streamer, for now, you can only get the OG on Paramount+, while you will have to wait until later this year to have a “Top Gun” binegathon — that is, of course, unless the lawsuit forces Paramount to adjust any of its plans for the franchise.

To date, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed $569,643,218 worldwide, including just north of $308 million domestically. Since debuting in theaters 36 years ago, the original has brought in more than $357 million from the big screen alone in addition to tons more on home video, on-demand, merchandise, video games, and countless other revenue streams. So it would seemingly behoove Paramount to get the copyright issues figured out sooner rather than later.