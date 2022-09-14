Tubi Launching World Cup FAST Channel, Will Feature Every 2022 FIFA World Cup Match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer, and Tubi has scored a major goal. The free streaming service already boasts the largest content library of any free streaming service, with 45,000+ movies and TV shows available on-demand, but that library is about to feature a lot more penalty kicks and slide tackles.

Tubi has announced that it is launching a linear channel dedicated to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will run Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. As previously announced, the channel will make every single World Cup match available on-demand for free, and each match will be replayed on the linear free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel as well.

The FIFA World Cup Channel will also offer content from past World Cups, including historic matches from men’s and women’s tournaments, featurettes on former championship teams and the stars that powered them, and much more. FOX acquired Tubi in 2020 and FOX Sports will be the exclusive domestic broadcaster of the 2022 World Cup. While matches will air live on FOX and FS1, Tubi will make them available to watch on demand and on the linear FIFA World Cup Channel following their completion.

“We’re proud to be the ultimate streaming destination in the U.S. to celebrate the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,” Tubi founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi said. “We’re thrilled to give our viewers different entry points to enjoy one of the largest global sports events, whether they want to drop into the experience via our FAST Channel or actively engage through VOD, Tubi is making sure soccer fans never miss a moment of this historic winter World Cup.”

The announcement comes on the heels of another major expansion of Tubi’s sports offerings. In August, the company launched “Sports on Tubi,” a package of channels dedicated to pro football, baseball, college sports, soccer and more. “Sports on Tubi” features linear content from FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, NFL NEtwork, MLB Network, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, Fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium. and USA TODAY SportsWire.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup channel will be a linear offering from Tubi, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck if you’re a cord cutter. Tubi is available to stream on many devices, including Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on connected television devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, LG TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.