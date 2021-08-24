Tubi and Fox Sports Announce Launch of ‘Sports on Tubi’, Won’t Include Live NFL Games

Tubi and FOX Sports announced the launch of “Sports on tubi” in the U.S., to further expand its linear experience for viewers.

Tubi will feature 10 live streaming channels for different sports, including professional football, baseball, soccer, collegiate sports from the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences. The channels will include nearly 700 hours of VOD content from some of sports’ biggest brands, such as NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, PBC boxing, PBA bowling, and more.

“Sports on tubi,” features linear content from FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, NFL Channel, MLB Channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, Fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium and USA TODAY SportsWire. ACC Digital Network and Real Madrid TV will be launching soon along with other channels to be added next year.

While FOX does have the rights to stream NFL games on Tubi, there are currently no plans to bring live NFL games to Sports on tubi. They will have the NFL Channel, which is a specially curated channel for NFL fans that includes in-season, near-to-live digital content, highlights and replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history.

Also available, the MLB Channel on tubi will feature the “MLB FastCast” daily show, as well as classic baseball games, highlights, historic World Series games, All-Star Games, and milestone events from the national pastime.

“Sports on tubi” is starting its roll out across Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android, with other platforms to follow soon.

During the company’s Q2 2021 earnings call earlier this month, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said plans were in the works to bring additional streaming sports content to Tubi.

Prior to this point, while the service has been very robust in terms of adding more channels, the amount of sports content has been rather paltry in comparison to the amount of news on the service. In October 2020, Tubi launched “News on tubi” from 17 local Fox stations from around the country, and have since added 100 local news channels to the service.

“Tubi is dedicated to evolving the streaming service to offer more diverse content that we know our viewers want to see. ‘Sports on Tubi’ embraces our viewers’ passion for sports content across our vast library, and we are excited to be launching this offering with world-class brands,” said Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s CEO. “With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games, and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts, with even more channels to launch next year.”

“In our continued effort to broaden and enhance our digital reach, FOX Sports is thrilled to partner with Tubi to launch this dynamic lineup of channels and on-demand content, featuring hundreds of hours of programming tailor-made for sports fans,” said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. “‘Sports on Tubi’ will be the leading destination for free streaming sports content, bringing audiences closer to the games they love.”

The Sports on Tubi content includes:

FOX Sports : FOX Sports is the #1 live event sports brand in the industry. Watch highlights, daily studio content and original programming here!

: FOX Sports is the #1 live event sports brand in the industry. Watch highlights, daily studio content and original programming here! FOX Sports en Español : From FOX Deportes, the first Spanish-language sports network in the U.S., FOX Sports en Español features daily studio content, highlights, and condensed games from Liga MX, PBC, MLS, and much more.

: From FOX Deportes, the first Spanish-language sports network in the U.S., FOX Sports en Español features daily studio content, highlights, and condensed games from Liga MX, PBC, MLS, and much more. NFL Channel : A specially curated channel for NFL fans that includes in-season, near-to-live digital content, NFL-themed tentpoles, and highlights and replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history, as well as other compelling library content, including past seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series “Hard Knocks.”

: A specially curated channel for NFL fans that includes in-season, near-to-live digital content, NFL-themed tentpoles, and highlights and replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history, as well as other compelling library content, including past seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series “Hard Knocks.” MLB : MLB on Tubi features classic baseball games, highlights, and shows, including historic World Series, All-Star Games, “MLB FastCast” daily show, and milestone events from the national pastime.

: MLB on Tubi features classic baseball games, highlights, and shows, including historic World Series, All-Star Games, “MLB FastCast” daily show, and milestone events from the national pastime. beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español : Free 24/7 LIVE sports, news, analysis, and highlights channels, including live matches from Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and SüperLig, as well as the women’s racing championship, W Series, among others.

and : Free 24/7 LIVE sports, news, analysis, and highlights channels, including live matches from Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and SüperLig, as well as the women’s racing championship, W Series, among others. Pac-12 Insider : Pac-12 Insider is your home for free sports from the Conference of Champions! Watch up to 100 live events, classic games, and behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches, and legends.

: Pac-12 Insider is your home for free sports from the Conference of Champions! Watch up to 100 live events, classic games, and behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches, and legends. Stadium : Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network, featuring exclusive live and on-demand games, original programming, and daily studio shows.

: Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network, featuring exclusive live and on-demand games, original programming, and daily studio shows. USA TODAY SportsWire : Sports fanatics who hate to miss a game should look no further than USA TODAY SportsWire, which breaks down the most noteworthy plays and trending news in sports.

: Sports fanatics who hate to miss a game should look no further than USA TODAY SportsWire, which breaks down the most noteworthy plays and trending news in sports. Fubo Sports Network: Fubo Sports Network is the live TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Watch live games, original shows, your favorite sports movies, and more. All free.

And coming soon:

ACC Digital Network : Coming soon to Tubi, the ACC Digital Network (ACCDN) is the official home for all the best highlights, game re-airs, originals, condensed games and daily coverage of the ACC.

: Coming soon to Tubi, the ACC Digital Network (ACCDN) is the official home for all the best highlights, game re-airs, originals, condensed games and daily coverage of the ACC. Real Madrid TV: Coming soon to Tubi is a free digital television channel, Real Madrid TV, dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid’s La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.

Additional “Sports on Tubi” content will include FOX Sports Films’ Emmy-nominated “Magnify” documentary series; the NASCAR and MLB archive documentaries, produced and curated by FOX Sports Films; the “100,000 Cameras” franchise; “Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs Gordon”; “NASCAR Race Classics”; epic MLB World Series games; event replays for NHRA races; PBA Bowling; PBC Boxing; Bassmaster fishing; Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big East content; PokerStars; and Concacaf Champions League match-ups, which will expand to include the Concacaf Gold Cup and Conmebol Copa America; as well as the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan, and the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at tubi.tv.