Ultimate Guide to Streaming Live TV News in 2023 - All Free and Paid Options

As political tensions rise, severe weather strikes, and scandals sprawl, it’s more important than ever to stay connected to a reliable source for news. Live TV news is critical to staying informed. At The Streamable, we’ve collected all the ways to stream live TV, and we’ll show you how to start watching for free.

If you already know the news channels most important to you, consult our Service Matchmaker to find the best streaming solution.

Many people turn to network news for a reliable view of the world. If you need ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision, those channels are available on multiple streaming services. In most cases, you will see the network affiliate in your area for a more local perspective.

For the most comprehensive channel lineup, we recommend DIRECTV STREAM. You can get started with a free trial.

In most cases, you can also view your local channels with an antenna like these:

The drawback of an antenna is that you can’t record TV. Each live TV streaming service offers some kind of free cloud DVR.

In many cases, your local affiliate may have their own free app with video segments from their newscasts. Chicago’s WGN-TV+ is one such app.

Paramount+ offers a live stream of your local CBS affiliate if you pay for the premium tier.

Cable News

Cable TV news can be helpful if you’re looking for 24 hours of coverage. Viewers should be mindful that these sources are not always objective. MSNBC often features a liberal slant, while Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN are wall-to-wall conservative opinions with only a sliver of truth.

In the case of important breaking news, CNN does allow free viewing on the CNN app. During regular coverage, the CNN app is limited to a 10-minute free preview unless you sign in with credentials from a paid TV provider.

Peacock offers a fair amount of MSNBC programming, although you can’t access the entire lineup. If you pay for the tier without ads, Peacock also allows free viewing of your local NBC affiliate.

Financial News

If you love to track stocks and business news, these cable favorites are widely available on streaming services.

Certain CNBC segments are also available each day on Peacock.

PBS

For a straight-laced look at the news in our world, PBS may be the most reliable source. The highly respected journalists take their jobs very seriously, and without sponsors, there’s no reason to deliver anything but the facts. We also recommend the PBS news docuseries “Frontline” for an in-depth look at the forces changing our world. Every episode is a masterclass in journalism.

Note: Hulu Live TV will be carrying PBS in the coming months.

Live Weather

If you’re concerned about weather coverage beyond what your local affiliate may provide, specialized weather channels are important. Fox Weather does have a free standalone app if you choose to view that way.

The News-Only Streaming Service

Right now, there is only one news-only streaming service: Level News. Unfortunately, its channel lineup is extremely limited.

An attempt to launch a direct-to-consumer CNN product (CNN+) crashed and burned within two weeks.

Why are there no other news-only streamers?

Most of the cable news channels you know are intentionally bundled with other channels to justify the cost they charge to the carriers. Another news-only streamer is possible, but unlikely.

Free Options

Luckily, you can watch a lot of news for free. Depending where you live, you should be able to get local news on some or all of these platforms, so download the apps and see which one works best for your area.

In some cases, you may not see live news, but rather a curated feed of stories that aired earlier on the network or affiliate.