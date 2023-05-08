 Skip to Content
Ultimate Guide to Streaming Live TV News in 2023 - All Free and Paid Options

Ben Bowman

As political tensions rise, severe weather strikes, and scandals sprawl, it’s more important than ever to stay connected to a reliable source for news. Live TV news is critical to staying informed. At The Streamable, we’ve collected all the ways to stream live TV, and we’ll show you how to start watching for free.

If you already know the news channels most important to you, consult our Service Matchmaker to find the best streaming solution.

Network News and Local Affiliates

Many people turn to network news for a reliable view of the world. If you need ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision, those channels are available on multiple streaming services. In most cases, you will see the network affiliate in your area for a more local perspective.

For the most comprehensive channel lineup, we recommend DIRECTV STREAM. You can get started with a free trial.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
Telemundo - - -
The CW - - -
Univision - - - -

In most cases, you can also view your local channels with an antenna like these:

Mohu Leaf 30

Up to 30 Mile Range

Mohu Leaf 50

Up to 60 Mile Range

The drawback of an antenna is that you can’t record TV. Each live TV streaming service offers some kind of free cloud DVR.

In many cases, your local affiliate may have their own free app with video segments from their newscasts. Chicago’s WGN-TV+ is one such app.

Paramount+ offers a live stream of your local CBS affiliate if you pay for the premium tier.

Cable News

Cable TV news can be helpful if you’re looking for 24 hours of coverage. Viewers should be mindful that these sources are not always objective. MSNBC often features a liberal slant, while Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN are wall-to-wall conservative opinions with only a sliver of truth.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV Vidgo YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $69.99 $72.99
CNN - - -
Fox News - -
MSNBC - - -
NewsmaxTV - - ^ $6 ^ $6 - -
NewsNation ≥ $99.99 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
One America News Network - - - - - - -

In the case of important breaking news, CNN does allow free viewing on the CNN app. During regular coverage, the CNN app is limited to a 10-minute free preview unless you sign in with credentials from a paid TV provider.

Peacock offers a fair amount of MSNBC programming, although you can’t access the entire lineup. If you pay for the tier without ads, Peacock also allows free viewing of your local NBC affiliate.

Financial News

If you love to track stocks and business news, these cable favorites are widely available on streaming services.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
Bloomberg TV - -
CNBC - - ^ $6
Fox Business Network - - ^ $6

Certain CNBC segments are also available each day on Peacock.

PBS

For a straight-laced look at the news in our world, PBS may be the most reliable source. The highly respected journalists take their jobs very seriously, and without sponsors, there’s no reason to deliver anything but the facts. We also recommend the PBS news docuseries “Frontline” for an in-depth look at the forces changing our world. Every episode is a masterclass in journalism.

Note: Hulu Live TV will be carrying PBS in the coming months.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
PBS - - - - -

Live Weather

If you’re concerned about weather coverage beyond what your local affiliate may provide, specialized weather channels are important. Fox Weather does have a free standalone app if you choose to view that way.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
FOX Weather - - - - -
The Weather Channel ≥ $99.99 - - -

The News-Only Streaming Service

Right now, there is only one news-only streaming service: Level News. Unfortunately, its channel lineup is extremely limited.

7-Day Trial
levelnews.com

Level News

Level News is a live TV streaming service that provides access to just 10 news channels: NewsNation, C‑SPAN and Law & Crime; international news on NHK World Japan, France 24, and Euronews; and business news with Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake.

7-Day Trial
$5.99 / month
levelnews.com

An attempt to launch a direct-to-consumer CNN product (CNN+) crashed and burned within two weeks.

Why are there no other news-only streamers?

Most of the cable news channels you know are intentionally bundled with other channels to justify the cost they charge to the carriers. Another news-only streamer is possible, but unlikely.

Free Options

Luckily, you can watch a lot of news for free. Depending where you live, you should be able to get local news on some or all of these platforms, so download the apps and see which one works best for your area.

In some cases, you may not see live news, but rather a curated feed of stories that aired earlier on the network or affiliate.

  • 30-Day Trial
    haystack.tv

    Haystack News

    Haystack News is a streaming service that pulls together news coverage from 400 local, national, and international providers. Users will see reports from ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps and more. You can use the service for free with ads or eliminate commercials for $4.99 / month.

    Haystack News national/international programming providers include ABC News, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBSN, Cheddar, CNET, Euronews, GameSpot, Newsy, and Yahoo Finance.

    When you first use the app, you’re asked which categories you’d like in your daily headlines: weather, current events, science & technology, entertainment news, business & finance, international news, and/or politics.

    Roku users can get headlines in a Haystack News screensaver. Users can also customize the “Newsline” ticker with real-time updates on the stocks in their portfolios.

    See the full list of Haystack News partners.

    30-Day Trial
    $0+ / month
    haystack.tv
  • Watch
    vuit.com

    VUit

    VUit is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to content produced by 260+ local TV news stations around the United States. Its partners include Lilly Broadcasting, Heritage Broadcasting, and Gray Television. The service covers 78% of the nation’s DMAs.

    Whether you’re feeling homesick or whether you just want to see what’s going on in another part of the country, VUit can give you a window into several American communities.

    See the complete list of affiliates available on VUit.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    vuit.com
  • Watch
    localnow.com

    Local Now

    Local Now is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to movies and TV shows. The service also provides several virtual streaming channels, including newscasts from New York, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and West Palm Beach. Over 220 cities in the United States have a localized feed. Local Now offers live severe weather coverage from The Weather Channel to people viewing in areas impacted by the severe weather event

    Local Now partners include Newsy, Court TV, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, and People TV.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    localnow.com
  • Watch
    Pluto.TV

    Pluto TV

    Known mostly for its popular free entertainment channels, Pluto TV also offers multiple news channels, including CBS News (national), and CBS affiliates from New York, LA, and Chicago. Other channels include CNN RePlay, NBC News Now, Today All Day, 60 Minutes, WeatherNation, Sky News, Bloomberg Television, Cheddar News, Scripps News, and multiple right-wing opinion channels.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    Pluto.TV
  • Watch
    TubiTV.com

    Tubi

    While Tubi is one of our favorite movie and TV streaming apps, users can also find ABC News Live, NBC News Now, LiveNOW from FOX, ABC Localish, Today All Day, USA Today, Cheddar Nwes, Scripps News, Euro News, FOX Weather, and many local affiliate newscasts.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    TubiTV.com
  • Watch
    verylocal.com

    Very Local

    Very Local is a free streaming service providing local news, weather and exclusive local original series from all 27 Hearst Television markets.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    verylocal.com
  • Watch
    play.xumo.com

    Xumo Play

    Although its primary focus is on-demand TV and movies, Xumo Play also offers news from 27 local affiliates.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    play.xumo.com
  • Info
    foxlocal.com

    Fox Local

    FOX LOCAL is an ad-supported video streaming service for news, top stories, local and national coverage. The service presently offers local news from Detroit, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. It will soon expand to include Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Milwaukee, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa.

    The platform also includes national live streams from FOX Weather, Fox Soul, and LiveNOW from FOX.

    Info
    $0 / month
    foxlocal.com
  • Learn More
    newsnationnow.com/app

    NewsNation

    NewsNation is a free standalone streaming app that mirrors the content on its linear channel. It includes news and opinion clips from shows like “CUOMO,” “Dan Abrams Live,” “Banfield,” and “On Balance.” The interface is identical to Haystack News, allowing users to follow specific topics and rate clips with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

    The service features weather and reporting from Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

    Learn More
    $0 / month
    newsnationnow.com/app
  • Watch
    plex.tv

    Plex

    Most known as a way to view and share video files stored on your hard drive, Plex also offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.

    Watch
    $0+ / month
    plex.tv
  • Sign Up
    distro.tv

    DistroTV

    This small free streamer mostly offers entertainment, but you can also see local news in 6 markets.

    Sign Up
    $0 / month
    distro.tv
  • Watch
    stirr.com

    Stirr

    Primarily a hub for movies and TV, Stirr also offers local news for viewers who live in areas with a Sinclair-owned station.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    stirr.com
  • Sign Up
    localbtv.com

    LocalBTV

    LocalBTV gives users the ability to watch free local broadcast TV without an antenna on their computer, phone, tablet, or TV (aka virtual-over-the-air or vOTA streaming). The platform is available in 50 US markets/DMAs, powers 704 local broadcast TV channels, plus 88 “hyper-local” Community Video channels.

    The service only streams channels that are in your area – local programming, comedy, movies, family-friendly channels, and classic TV shows, as well as channels serving bilingual viewers. Viewers will find local news and entertainment in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and more.

    Along with ads, LocalBTV allows viewers to pause, rewind, forward, and record their favorite shows via a free cloud-based DVR with 1TB of storage (holds 300 hours of programming), and they can surf through the channel guide which has two weeks of upcoming program information. There is even a customized channel guide so viewers can choose to see only what they are interested in.

    Sign Up
    $0 / month
    localbtv.com
  • Sign Up
    freebie.tv

    Freebie TV

    Freebie TV is a free streaming service featuring a small library of on-demand films and live channels.

    Live channels include Africa News, Newsmax, Boomberg Quicktake, Nosey, and Fido TV.

    Sign Up
    $0 / month
    freebie.tv
