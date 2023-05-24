What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Dramas? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial

Amazon has been known for years as a digital marketplace where you can find just about anything, but perhaps no facet of the company has matured more quickly than Prime Video. From its rental and digital purchase platform that carries blockbuster films fresh from theaters, to its live sports offerings like weekly broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” during NFL season and more than 20 exclusive WNBA games, the amount of content available on Prime Video is truly impressive.

Prime Video’s original series deserve some recognition, as well. The service offers a host of original titles, including comedies, dramas, unscripted TV and much more. If you’re a fan of prestige dramatic TV, and you’ve never delved deeply into Prime Video’s selection of originals, there’s never been a better time! From sweeping fantasy epics like “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to the high-octane action of the spy-thriller “Citadel,” there’s something for every drama lover’s taste on the service.

How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?

If you’re curious about Prime Video, and have never tried the service yet, the news gets even better. The service offers new users a seven-day free trial, so you can give its best drama series a thorough binging before deciding if the service is right for you.

Once the trial is over, your service will cost $8.99 per month. You can also sign up for the full Prime membership for $14.99 per month which will grant you full access to Prime Video at no extra cost.

Once you’re signed up for Prime Video, you’ll also have access to Prime Video Channels. This platform allows you to purchase access to premium cable channels like Showtime, stream live TV with compatible channels, and even add premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+.

What Are the Top 10 Dramas on Prime Video?

It’s hard to compile a list of just 10 dramas to recommend on Prime Video. There are critical darlings, pure lean-back fun, and everything in between on this list of titles, and if you still don’t find the right pick for you, just browse Amazon's original series and start watching today! Our list is a combination of ratings from IMDb with a couple of our own personal favorites mixed in for good measure.