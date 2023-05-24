What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Dramas? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial
Amazon has been known for years as a digital marketplace where you can find just about anything, but perhaps no facet of the company has matured more quickly than Prime Video. From its rental and digital purchase platform that carries blockbuster films fresh from theaters, to its live sports offerings like weekly broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” during NFL season and more than 20 exclusive WNBA games, the amount of content available on Prime Video is truly impressive.
Prime Video’s original series deserve some recognition, as well. The service offers a host of original titles, including comedies, dramas, unscripted TV and much more. If you’re a fan of prestige dramatic TV, and you’ve never delved deeply into Prime Video’s selection of originals, there’s never been a better time! From sweeping fantasy epics like “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to the high-octane action of the spy-thriller “Citadel,” there’s something for every drama lover’s taste on the service.
How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?
If you’re curious about Prime Video, and have never tried the service yet, the news gets even better. The service offers new users a seven-day free trial, so you can give its best drama series a thorough binging before deciding if the service is right for you.
Once the trial is over, your service will cost $8.99 per month. You can also sign up for the full Prime membership for $14.99 per month which will grant you full access to Prime Video at no extra cost.
Once you’re signed up for Prime Video, you’ll also have access to Prime Video Channels. This platform allows you to purchase access to premium cable channels like Showtime, stream live TV with compatible channels, and even add premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+.
What Are the Top 10 Dramas on Prime Video?
It’s hard to compile a list of just 10 dramas to recommend on Prime Video. There are critical darlings, pure lean-back fun, and everything in between on this list of titles, and if you still don’t find the right pick for you, just browse Amazon's original series and start watching today! Our list is a combination of ratings from IMDb with a couple of our own personal favorites mixed in for good measure.
BoschJanuary 14, 2015
Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, these are the stories of relentless LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch who pursues justice at all costs. But behind his tireless momentum is a man who is haunted by his past and struggles to remain loyal to his personal code: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”
The ConsultantFebruary 23, 2023
After an unspeakable tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in downtown Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge.
CitadelApril 27, 2023
What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, had their minds wiped. But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick, these former lovers must remember the past to save the future.
Daisy Jones & the SixMarch 2, 2023
In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.
The ExpanseDecember 14, 2015
A thriller set two hundred years in the future following the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.
HannaMarch 28, 2019
This thriller and coming-of-age drama follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Based on the 2011 Joe Wright film.
A League of Their OwnAugust 11, 2022
In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world. Rockford local Max Chapman also comes to the tryouts but is turned away. With the support of her best friend Clance, she must forge a new path to pursue her dream.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerSeptember 1, 2022
Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.
The Man in the High CastleJanuary 15, 2015
Explore what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States. Based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning novel.
Tom Clancy's Jack RyanAugust 30, 2018
When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.
