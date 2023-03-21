What is Different Now that fuboTV Has Changed Its Name to Fubo?

As far as rebrands go, this should be one of the easiest to remember in recent memory. This week, fuboTV announced it was changing its name, dropping the “TV” and capitalizing the F. Henceforward, the service will be known simply as Fubo, which is generally what its users always called it anyway.

The rebrand will be accompanied by a new ad campaign co-produced by Ryan Reynolds, and starring NBA phenom Kevin Garnett and longtime NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. Fubo users will start to see new logos and ads promoting the name change in the coming months.

If you’re a Fubo user, or have been looking into subscribing, you’re probably wondering what has changed other than the name in this rebrand. The short answer is not much. Aside from the name, the high-profile ad campaign and some new logos on the service’s website, users won’t notice any major differences to their experience.

If you’re curious about Fubo and want to know more, keep scrolling! We’ll fill you in on all the details you’ll need to see if a subscription is right for you!

What is Fubo?

Fubo is a live TV streaming service, also known in the industry as a virtual multi-channel video programming distributor (vMVPD). These are essentially digital versions of cable/satellite subscriptions, as they give you access to many of the same channels you can always find on linear pay TV.

The big difference between traditional pay TV and live TV streaming is flexibility. With vMVPDs, you aren’t locked into long-term contracts; you pay month-to-month, just like with a streaming service like Netflix or Disney+. You can also watch your service at home or on-the-go, with a smart TV, streaming device or even on your mobile phone.

Fubo is one of the best live TV streamers available for bigtime sports fans. It’s got a big selection of sports channels, including both national and regional sports networks (RSNs).

How Much Does a Fubo Subscription Cost?

There are four subscription plans available to new Fubo users. First up is the Pro plan, which offers up to 156 total channels (depending on your market), access to 1000 hours of Fubo’s Cloud DVR, and up to 10 simultaneous streams in a home. You can also purchase additional channels in add-on packs for an added fee. Fubo’s Pro plan starts at $74.99 per month.

Fubo’s Elite plan ($95.98 / month) (including fees) which adds their Fubo Extra and News Extra packs, and access to ultra-high-definition 4K content. Depending on your area you’ll get upwards of 220 channels on this plan, and all the other features included in the Pro plan. The Elite plan starts at $84.99 per month.

The Premier plan has all the benefits of the Elite plan, with up to 229 channels. All Premier plans also carry a subscription to Showtime both live and on-demand, so you’ll be able to watch hit series like “Yellowjacket” and much more. The Premier plan begins at $94.99 per month.

Fubo also offers a Latino plan, which is a much skinnier bundle. It offers 50 channels (including top Spanish-language offerings), 250 hours of DVR space, and the ability to stream on up to two devices simultaneously. This plan starts at $32.99 per month.

The real trick with Fubo when determining your monthly cost is factoring in the RSN fee. Fubo users in markets with one RSN are automatically charged an additional $11 per month, while those with two or more RSNs will see a $14 monthly RSN fee. Since 98% of Fubo customers in the United States have at least one RSN in their area, that means the subscription cost for nearly all users increases. For these users, the Pro plan starts at $85.98, the Elite plan at $95.98, the Premier plan at $105.98 and the Latino plan at $43.98 per month.

Does Fubo Offer a Free Trial?

That’s the good news! Yes, Fubo offers a uniform free trial of seven days to new customers. That means if you’re unsure about whether the service is a good fit for you, you’ll have a full week to try it out.

What Channels Does Fubo Offer?

Fubo is geared towards sports fanatics in all the best ways. Your subscription will include MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the add-on for /month.

You can add the Fubo Extra pack for $8 per month to acess ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

Fubo’s wide array of regional sports networks helps to set it apart from other live TV services. It recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to its channel lineup.

Fubo is one of the most cost effective options to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

One thing you won’t get on Fubo is the Turner Networks. The streaming service does not carry channels from Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).

The service also does not currently offer local CBS affiliates in many markets. A carriage dispute between Fubo and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which owns many of those affiliates, led to their being replaced with a national feed of CBS. That dispute could be resolved very soon, however, leading to the restoration of local CBS programming for Fubo users.

What Other Features Does Fubo Offer?

As listed above, two of Fubo’s four plans offer the ability to stream in 4K. This resolution has four times the pixels of 1080p HD streaming, which makes it the ideal way to watch live sports and never miss a big play.

Fubo also offers users the ability to log into 51 total channel apps with TV Everywhere credentials. That means your Fubo subscription to access NBC App, FOX Now, Bravo Now, E! Now, Discovery Go, and NBC Sports App) and more.

Additionally, Fubo is the only live TV service that offers picture-in-picture viewing. This allows users to stream up to four different channels at the same time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Fubo?

Fubo is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.