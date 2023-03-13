Xfinity Makes Crafts-Focused Streaming Service Craftsy Free for All Customers via ‘Free This Week’ Promotion

For Xfinity users, the beginning of each week heralds the arrival of a fresh source of gratis entertainment. Craftsy — a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) that offers online classes and other video content — is being offered for free this week from March 13 through March 19 as part of Xfinity’s “Free This Week” promotion. As part of a special promotion for National Craft Month, users can get a full-year premium membership for $1.49, a 99% savings from the normal $97 price.

This week’s offer will allow Xfinity cable and internet subscribers to explore Craftsy’s crafts, hobbies, and lifestyle programming. To celebrate Craft Month, content like “Sew Sturdy: Home Organizers,” “Better, Faster Log Cabins,” “DIY Weekend Gardens,” “7 Days of Drawing,” “Knit Like a Master,” “20 Essential Cooking Techniques,” and “Cardmaking Essentials: Thank You Cards” will be available at no cost.

Comcast is offering a different deal every week of 2023, giving its users the best chance to try out all of the top channels and services available. All X1, Flex, and Xfinity Internet users have access to a different premium network or streaming service every week for the duration of the entire year thanks to the “Free This Week” promotion, which was introduced in January. This enables customers to sample all of the various services and add-on possibilities without having to pay anything to test them out.

The company provided a free week of HISTORY Vault last week and other outlets taking part in the campaign so far this year have been HBO Max, REVOLT, Acorn TV, Lifetime, and others.

Check back every Monday to see what offers are presently available and what is coming up for those who are interested in learning about all current and upcoming “Free This Week” promotions. To learn about the most recent free deal of the week, just say “free this week” into your Xfinity Voice remote.

Next week, SHOWTIME will be offered, just in time for the Season 2 premiere of “Yellowjackets” on Friday, March 24. Other content includes Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Your Honor,” and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”