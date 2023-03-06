Xfinity Offering History Vault at No Charge as Part of its Free This Week Promotion

History enthusiasts who use Xfinity services, this is your week. From Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12, Xfinity is offering free access to content from HISTORY Vault, the direct-to-consumer offering from the [History Channel]. The service normally costs $4.99 per month, so it’s an excellent chance for Xfinity internet and cable subscribers to get a free look at the service before committing to a subscription.

The free viewing window to History Vault is a part of Xfinity’s “Free This Week program.” It’s a lot like Sling TV’s Freeview promotion, but every week, users of Xfinity internet — as well as X1 TV and Xfinity Flex customers — get free content from a different premium streaming service or cable channel.

Content available from History Vault to select Xfinity customers this week includes:

“America: The Story of Us”

“Susan B. Anthony: Rebel for the Cause”

“Eleanor Roosevelt: A Restless Spirit”

“Pocahontas: Ambassador to the New World”

“Women Combat Pilots: The Right Stuff”

Xfinity announced the Free This Week promotion at the beginning of the year and it will continue throughout 2023. Data released by Xfinity shows that viewership typically doubles during the time a network or streaming service participates in a content sampling such as Free This Week.

Recently, Xfinity made content from the newly-rebranded MGM+ available for free to select users. That meant that users got a free window to binge blockbuster movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and franchises like the James Bond and Rocky movies. MGM+ also features a number of highly acclaimed docuseries as well, including “Laurel Canyon,” “Murf the Surf,” “Helter Skelter,” “Slow Burn,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” “NFL Icons,” and “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror.”

Last week, the Free This Week partner was Acorn TV, which specializes in offering the best British shows and movies available. The wide breadth of content offered by Xfinity in its Free This Week program demonstrates that Xfinity wants to ensure its customers get the most entertainment value possible in exchange for their subscription dollars.