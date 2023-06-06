Xfinity Makes STARZ Free for Subscribers Just in Time to Catch Up on ‘Outlander’ Before Season 7 Debuts

With just over a week before the highly anticipated Season 7 premiere of “Outlander,” Xfinity cable and internet customers are getting a chance to catch up on the historical fantasy drama and other STARZ titles as the latest offering in provider’s “Free This Week” program.

From Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11, Xfinity users will be able to get free access to on-demand content from Starz. TV and broadband customers can say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1, Flex, and Stream to get access to Starz’s full on-demand catalog.

Among those offerings include the hit series “Outlander,” which will give viewers plenty of time to catch up in time for the Season 7 premiere on Friday, June 16. Customers can binge the first six seasons of the drama, which follows Claire Randall, a married WWII combat nurse from 1945 who finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she falls in love with Scottish Highland warrior Jamie and becomes involved in a major rebellion.

Other titles available for Xfinity customers to stream this week include “Power” and its multiple spinoffs, “Blindspotting,” “P-Valley,” “Heels,” “BMF,” and more. In addition to the streamer’s original series, there is a slew of movies for free this week, including the extended version of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the original “Alien,” and more.

Xfinity has been expanding its user offerings with its year-long “Free This Week” program that gives its users more bang for their buck by unlocking new, free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks. Other “Free This Week” offerings have included Apple TV+, MGM+, and Max.

Whether Xfinity customers extend their STARZ subscription after the free period has ended or not, STARZ has had a maybe-better-than-expected past few months when it comes to attracting new subscribers. Lionsgate, STARZ’s parent company, recently announced that its domestic streaming platform had added 700,000 users in its most recent quarter, bringing its total to 28.3 million streaming customers globally.

Xfinity users who decided to stick with STARZ after the free week has ended will be able to add the service directly through Xfinity, or take advantage of the streamer’s current deal. Right now, Starz is offering a monthly subscription for just $5 per month for the next three months. After the three-month period, subscriptions will go up to the new rate of, $9.99 per month. The cost gives you access to STARZ’s full library, including its original series such as “Power Book II: Ghost,” a rotating library of film classics such as “The Big Lebowski” and “Fargo,” and much more.