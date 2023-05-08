Xfinity Users Can Watch MGM+ Content Free in Latest ‘Free This Week’ Offering

“Free is the right price,” or so the expression goes. Xfinity has taken that expression to heart, as the company has been offering free weekly access to premium cable channels or streaming services for its Xfinity TV and internet customers all year long.

This week, Xfinity users get free access to content from MGM+, the streaming platform owned by Amazon that was formerly known as EPIX NOW. From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, Xfinity TV and internet customers can watch MGM+ by saying “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1 or Flex devices, and via the Xfinity Stream app.

One of the highlights of MGM+’s library that Xfinity users will get free access to this week is the original sci-fi series “From.” The show invites viewers to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

It’s been a busy few months for MGM+, and all the more so because up until January, the service did not exist. Before then, MGM+ lived as the premium cable channel EPIX and its streaming sibling EPIX NOW. Those two offerings were combined into one at the beginning of 2023, and rebranded as MGM+. This evolution was made possible by Amazon's purchase of MGM in 2022.

Xfinity users have enjoyed a wide variety of content thanks to the Free This Week program. Last week, the company offered free access to titles from Anime Network, as well as the free streaming platform Xumo Play. Other Free This Week partners have included the documentary streaming platform Curiosity Stream, UP Faith & Family, Acorn TV, and even top-end streamers like HBO Max.

If you’re an Xfinity user who decides to stick with MGM+ after your free viewing week is over, you can snag a monthly subscription for just $5.99. This will give you complete access to shows like “From,” as well as “Billy the Kid,” “A Spy Among Friends,” and a wealth of hit movies from the MGM vault.