Xfinity Offers Free Week of Acorn TV as Latest ‘Free This Week’ Offering

The start of a new week means the start of a brand new source of free entertainment for Xfinity customers. This week, Xfinity is offering a free week of Acorn TV thanks to its “Free This Week” promotion between Feb. 27 to March 5. This free week is part of an ongoing promotion throughout 2023 that offers its subscribers the opportunity to unlock new entertainment each week.

This week’s offer will allow Xfinity cable and internet subscribers to explore Acorn’s has to offer. Acorn TV offers a wide array of British TV offerings. The service has hundreds of TV series to choose from, including a wide array of original programs. Most notable are its award-winning mysteries and dramas including “Bloodlands,” “The Larkins,” “Under the Vines,” and “Madame Blanc Mysteries.” If you enjoy what you see during the free Xfinity promotion, [buy-link: acorn-tv text: Acorn TV is currently $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year].

The “Free This Week” promotion launched in January and gives all X1, Flex, and Xfinity Internet customers access to a different premium network or streaming service every week for the entire year. This allows subscribers to get a taste of all of the different services and add-on options available without having to spend a penny to try each of them out.

Last week the company offered a complimentary week of MGM+. Those who took advantage of last week's promotion had the chance to watch its extensive library of content including original shows and film franchises from MGM studios. Other networks participating in this year’s promotion include HBO Max, SHOWTIME, REVOLT, HISTORY Vault, Lifetime, and many others.

For those interested in learning about all current and future “Free This Week” offers, check back every Monday to see what offer is currently available and what is coming soon. If you have an Xfinity Voice remote, simply say “free this week” into the remote to find out about the latest free offer of the week.

Apart from the current Xfinity promotion, Acorn TV is also available through on Apple TV and iOS, Android, Roku, Windows, Mac, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Samsung Smart TV by subscription, as well as directly through the Acorn TV mobile app. With Acorn TV you can stream content on up to four devices at the same time.