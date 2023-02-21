MGM+ Free for Xfinity Cable, Internet Customers as part of ‘Free This Week’ Promotion

As another week is underway, Xfinity is offering its cable and internet subscribers one-week free access to MGM+ as part of its “Free This Week” promotion. Comcast launched the promotion in January, giving Xfinity users the opportunity to use various premium networks and streaming services for an entire week without paying any money at all. The promotion will run throughout 2023 with a new channel or streamer highlighted every week. From Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, Xfinity is offering users free access to the newly rechristened MGM+, which usually costs $5.99 per month.

The service offers a roster of original shows and movie franchises from MGM Studios. A number of new original programs are in various stages of creation, while some have been carried over from Epix. MGM+ originals include The drama “Godfather of Harlem,” the sci-fi horror serial “From,” the Western adventure “Billy the Kid” and the science fiction and fantasy classics “War of the Worlds,” “Rogue Heroes,” and “Belgravia”.

As you would expect from a service bearing the MGM name, the streamer has an exciting movie library, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “House of Gucci,” and franchises like the James Bond and Rocky movies. The streamer also features a number of highly acclaimed docuseries as well, including “Laurel Canyon,” “Murf the Surf,” “Helter Skelter,” “Slow Burn,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” “NFL Icons,” and “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror.”

But what’s great about Xfinity’s promotion is that if after cruising MGM+’s offerings for a week, nothing sparks your interest, there will be another free viewing window up next. Next week, users will have access to British TV streaming service Acorn TV, which includes titles like the second seasons of “Bloodlands,” “Under the Vines,” “The Larkins,” and “Madame Blanc Mysteries.”

While other services, like Sling TV, have provided comparable packages one week at a time, Comcast offers a different bargain every week of the year, providing its users the best opportunity to try out all of the top channels and services available.

Xfinity joins other providers offering subscribers free access to MGM+. Both Sling TV and DIRECTV STREAM offered free MGM+ access in mid-January, shortly after the streamer's rebranding from EPIX. Last month, MGM+ combined the cable channel EPIX and its streaming EPIX NOW, both of which Amazon acquired in March 2022 when it purchased MGM and its subsidiaries.

Last week, Prime Video Channels announced a discounted bundle consisting of MGM+ and Starz, allowing Prime subscribers in the United States to sign up for both services and save 20%.