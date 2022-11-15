‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Is Most-Watched Scripted Premiere of 2022; Best Ways to Stream On-Demand

Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama “Yellowstone” is continuing to cement its status as one of the biggest TV shows of the last decade. The series had its fifth season premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13, and it was a record-breaking evening for “Yellowstone” and its cable home the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone” was watched in 5 million U.S. households on Sunday, performing especially well in Midwestern cities like St. Louis and Cleveland, according to research and analytics company Samba TV. The show’s wide audience in that section of the country reflects the popularity of the show’s themes there versus coastal cities like San Francisco and New York, where it did less well. In all, over 10 million viewers tuned in across the four linear networks that carried the first episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5. In addition to its regular home, the two-episode premiere also aired on other Paramount Global channels CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, and Pop.

“’Yellowstone’ has become a cultural sensation for millions of fans becoming one of most beloved TV franchises of the past decade,” Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin said. “After four seasons, the show’s massive audience base continues to impress with its latest season premiere becoming the most-watched scripted television premiere of 2022. ‘Yellowstone’ continues to tap into the passions of a broad swath of viewers throughout the American Midwest hungry for western-themed genres that have been largely underrepresented on television in recent years.”

Nielsen ratings also indicate that the season premiere saw huge gains in specific demos. In the 18 to 34-year-old age range, the episodes saw a 53% increase while 18 to 49 saw a 25% increase.

If you weren’t able to watch the record-breaking season premiere of “Yellowstone,” there are plenty of options available to catch up on what you missed. There are six major streaming providers that offer Paramount Network – Sling TV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. These streamers all offer the ability to watch live or on-demand.

If you don’t want to subscribe to a streaming service to watch “Yellowstone” Season 5, each episode is also available on-demand for purchase on Prime Video or in the Apple TV App. Each episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5 is available for purchase for $2.99, or you can pre-pay for the entire season for $39.99. With 14 episodes, you would save $3 by pre-paying for the entire season.

Peacock is the home of seasons 1-4 of “Yellowstone,” but new episodes from season 5 won’t be available to stream there until late March of 2023.