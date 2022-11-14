 Skip to Content
Missed ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere? Here Is How You Can Catch It On-Demand for Free (or Cheap)

Jason Gurwin

“Yellowstone,” the biggest show on cable TV, had its Season 5 premiere on Sunday night. If you missed the live two-episode premiere on Sunday, we’re going to show you how you can catch up so you won’t fall behind the social chatter. There are a number of ways to stream “Yellowstone,” which airs on Paramount Network, but what is the cheapest?

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On-Demand

1. Watch with a Free Trial to a Live TV Streaming Service

There are six major streaming providers that offer Paramount NetworkSling TV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In addition to being able to watch the episode live, you can also watch them on demand. We recommend you DVR them though if you want to watch after they air, so you can skip through commercials.

For new subscribers, Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month, meaning that you can get your first month for just $20. While Paramount Network is normally part of their Comedy Extra pack, it is currently being included at no extra charge through Nov. 20.

Another inexpensive option is Philo, which is available for $25 a month, after a seven-day free trial. You could also consider fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, but those all start at $64.99 or more per month.

2. Buy the Episode or Season Pass Through Amazon or iTunes

If you don’t want to subscribe to a streaming service to watch “Yellowstone” Season 5, each episode is also available on-demand for purchase on Prime Video or in the Apple TV App.

Each episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5 is available for purchase for $2.99, or you can pre-pay for the entire season for $39.99. With 14 episodes, you would save $3 by pre-paying for the entire season.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On-Demand on Peacock?

Where you won’t be able to watch Season 5 on-demand quite yet though is Peacock. If you would like to stream Seasons 1-4 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. In late March, Season 5 will also be added to Peacock.

