YouTube TV Begins Rollout of 5.1 Audio on Roku, Google TV, and Android TV Devices

In the summer of 2021, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would be available to all subscribers at no additional cost. However, it only worked on a limited amount of devices such as LG and Samsung Smart TVs.

Now, the company is officially rolling out support for 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku to all users this week. Unfortunately, Apple TV and Fire TV users will still have to wait a little longer.

YouTube TV tweeted:

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles, and we’ll update you here once they’re available. For the full list of current compatible devices, check out ➡️ https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 7, 2022

While 5.1 audio is an added bonus to YouTube TV, it will only come into effect on content that fully supports the immersive audio feature. So, while the feature should work as intended with most TV shows and movies, you’ll get the most immersive audio experience by watching content like sports that’s been made with 5.1 surround sound in mind.

Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.