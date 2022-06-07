 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Begins Rollout of 5.1 Audio on Roku, Google TV, and Android TV Devices

Jason Gurwin

In the summer of 2021, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would be available to all subscribers at no additional cost. However, it only worked on a limited amount of devices such as LG and Samsung Smart TVs.

Now, the company is officially rolling out support for 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku to all users this week. Unfortunately, Apple TV and Fire TV users will still have to wait a little longer.

YouTube TV tweeted:

While 5.1 audio is an added bonus to YouTube TV, it will only come into effect on content that fully supports the immersive audio feature. So, while the feature should work as intended with most TV shows and movies, you’ll get the most immersive audio experience by watching content like sports that’s been made with 5.1 surround sound in mind.

Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

