YouTube TV Confirms Further NFL Sunday Ticket Details, Including Simultaneous Streams, DVR, Family Sharing

Say this for YouTube TV, it wants its customers to be informed before committing themselves to a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket. This year will be the first season that te league’s out-of-market games package will reside on the live TV streaming service, after decades of living on DIRECTV.

This week, YouTube TV representatives took to Reddit to answer some frequently asked questions about the future of Sunday Ticket on their service. There were no groundbreaking announcements in the post, but it did offer several details that fans need to know before signing up for Sunday Ticket this year.

Are There Any Ways to Get More than Two Simultaneous Streams on NFL Sunday Ticket?

To start with, YouTube TV confirmed that Sunday Ticket can be watched on up to two streams simultaneously. That’s in addition to the three concurrent streams of YouTube TV allowed in the base plan. If you purchase the Sunday Ticket/NFL RedZone bundle, RedZone does count as one of your two available Sunday Ticket streams. If you’ve purchased the 4K Plus add-on, which grants YouTube TV users unlimited simultaneous streams, that applies only to your base plan and not to Sunday Ticket.

Can You DVR Games on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket?

You will be able to DVR games on the plan, and recording a game will not count as watching it, unless you’re streaming the game at the same time you’re DVRing it. You can fast-forward, rewind, and pause from the time you start watching NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. You also have the option to DVR when watching on YouTube TV.

If I am on a YouTube TV Family Plan, How Can I Watch NFL Sunday Ticket?

YouTube TV will allow Sunday Ticket subscriptions to be shared within Family Groups, as well. If the family manager purchases NFL Sunday Ticket, family members can also watch Sunday Ticket content. Users will still be limited to two simultaneous streams of Sunday Ticket within the Family Group, but not all members of the group will have to purchase their own subscriptions.

Will There Be a Student Discount for YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket?

The family plan will help college students who want to watch Sunday Ticket while at school, which is good because YouTube TV has also confirmed it won’t offer a student price plan for the service, as DIRECTV did. There will be no single-team plans, and users cannot pay monthly, though the company confirmed it is looking to expand payment formats in the future. Google Play billing is currently only supported on YouTube Primetime Channels, not on YouTube TV itself, so you can only use it to pay for Sunday Ticket if you go the a la carte route.

What Will the Multiview Feature Look Like for YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket?

In better news, it does sound as if YouTube TV users will be able to customize their multiview experience when it rolls out for Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV tested a function that allowed users to stream up to four NCAA Basketball Tournament games at once this year, but did not allow people to customize which four games they were seeing. The company said it was working on “improvements” to the multiview feature, and that it would be available for Sunday Ticket customers whether they purchase through YouTube TV or Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available for purchase now, either through YouTube TV or YouTube’s Primetime Channels. YouTube TV subscribers get the service for $100 less than a la carte purchasers, but both categories of users can save $100 off their first year of Sunday Ticket by signing up before June 6.