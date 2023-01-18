YouTube TV Launches Redesigned Live Guide, Library Updates Coming Soon

YouTube TV users rejoice! Your viewing experience on the live TV streaming service is about to get a lot smoother, thanks to new updates to its live viewing guide, as well as its DVR library menu.

The new updates are designed to cut down on decision fatigue, give viewers more control over their experience, and recognize that every second of a user’s time is valuable. YouTube TV wants to ensure that you’re able to find your favorite content easily, and give you better ways to find shows and movies that will suit your tastes.

To start with, YouTube TV added a new live guide function in which the highlighted channel produces a tile with information about the title currently playing on that channel at the top of the page. This gives users the ability to confirm at a glance that they’re watching the right show.

The live guide also features curated recommendations at the top of the page, as well as a simplified design to help users navigate directly to the channel they want. The updated live guide is available to all YouTube TV users now.

The live streamer is also making some upgrades to users’ DVR library pages. The library page will now feature a “Catch up on your favorites” section at the top of the page, so users can easily find new episodes of the shows they watch the most. The new library also offers a visual hierarchy, so viewers can easily parse through all of the different content that has been recently added.

Finally, YouTube TV is introducing side panels with shortcuts to add or remove shows from the library. This pop-out panel will be available on both the live guide and in the library, making it easy to move shows with just a few clicks of a button. A “Set Reminder” shortcut is also coming soon to these side panels.

The updates to YouTube TV’s interface should make it easier than ever for users to watch and record their most beloved content. The service’s timing in introducing these updates is excellent, because YouTube TV is also currently offering select users up to 75% off its 4K Plus add-on. That means that not only will YouTube TV customers be able to enjoy their favorite shows more easily, but they’ll also be able to do so in crystal clear, ultra-high-definition 4K for select content.

NFL fans will certainly enjoy the new ease with which they can navigate the DVR library on YouTube TV. The service will be the home of NFL Sunday Ticket starting in the 2023 regular season, and users will be able to find games they have recorded and start watching in seconds.