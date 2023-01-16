YouTube TV Offering Select Users 75% Off 4K Plus Add-On For 2 Years

It is about to get a lot cheaper to watch sports, TV, and movies in the best possible picture quality for select cord-cutters. YouTube TV is currently offering select subscribers a major deal on its 4K Plus add-on. Traditionally, the live TV streaming service charges $19.99 for one month of the package after the first year, but now, YouTube TV is offering it for just $4.99 per month for two full years.

Once a customer is subscribed to the YouTube TV base plan for $64.99 per month, the service offers the first 30 days of the 4K Plus package for free, and then charges $9.99 per month for the first year. However, at the start of Year 2, the price jumps up to $19.99 monthly. This multi-tiered discount will drive that price down by as much as 75%.

According to 9to5google, different YouTube TV customers are receiving different offers on the 4K package, ranging from the continuation of the $9.99 first-year price for two additional years to $6.99 for two years down to the lowest reported price of $4.99.

Currently, 4K viewing is available on select live and on-demand content from Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade, and MLB Network. Not every show or event on these channels will be available in 4K, but more and more titles and live games are being shot in this higher-quality format every year. However, even some of the content that is branded as 4K is just upscaled from the traditional high-definition 1080p quality.

In addition to being able to watch movies, TV shows, and live sports in 4K through the plan, when you opt for the add-on package, you also receive access to unlimited concurrent streams at home and the ability to view DVR recordings offline for available content on mobile devices.

Since the live streamer launched its 4K package in the summer of 2021, the pricing structure has remained consistent. However, the last time that the service raised its price was in June 2020, so it does seem possible that YouTube TV could be prepping for a rate hike. In doing so, locking people into the 4K plan at a discount for two years would give existing customers a reason to stick around despite higher base-package prices.

Also, with the introduction of NFL Sunday Ticket on the service this fall, while YouTube TV won't be adding any more games that are broadcast in 4K, the add-on will allow customers to watch contests broadcast in the higher-quality without having to sign out of the app and use their TV Everywhere credentials to log in elsewhere.