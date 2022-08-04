YouTube TV Moving Universo from Base Plan to Spanish Plus Add-on
YouTube TV is making a channel switch today. The live TV streaming service is moving Universo from its base plan to its Spanish Plus add-on. This comes just days after the service dropped bilingual soccer channel GolTV as part of the platform’s Sports Plus add-on package.
If you have library recordings from the channel, they will remain available for nine months.
The YouTube TV Spanish Plus plan costs an additional $9.99/month for the first six months, rising to $14.99/month thereafter. To see your billing or to make changes to your account, go to Settings > Membership.
The Spanish Plus package includes 25+ channels, including:
- Antena 3
- Baby TV Español
- Bandamax
- beIN Sports Español
- beIN XTRA en Español
- Cine Latino
- Cine Mexicano
- CNNe
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Deportes
- EstrellaTV
- FOROtv
- Fox Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- SonyCine
- Tastemade en Español
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlvnovelas
- TyC Sports
- Universo
- WAPA
Spanish-language TV viewership is up 11% from 2021. Latino households subscribe to an average of 4.7 streaming services, spending just over $70 per year. That’s a notable jump from $48.83 in 2021 and $38.54 in 2020. While YouTube and Peacock remain the most-used free streaming services for Spanish-language TV content viewers, their success can be traced to their Latino-friendly streaming libraries.
