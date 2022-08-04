 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Moving Universo from Base Plan to Spanish Plus Add-on

Ben Bowman

YouTube TV is making a channel switch today. The live TV streaming service is moving Universo from its base plan to its Spanish Plus add-on. This comes just days after the service dropped bilingual soccer channel GolTV as part of the platform’s Sports Plus add-on package.

If you have library recordings from the channel, they will remain available for nine months.

The YouTube TV Spanish Plus plan costs an additional $9.99/month for the first six months, rising to $14.99/month thereafter. To see your billing or to make changes to your account, go to Settings > Membership.

The Spanish Plus package includes 25+ channels, including:

  • Antena 3
  • Baby TV Español
  • Bandamax
  • beIN Sports Español
  • beIN XTRA en Español
  • Cine Latino
  • Cine Mexicano
  • CNNe
  • De Película
  • De Película Clásico
  • Discovery en Español
  • Discovery Familia
  • ESPN Deportes
  • EstrellaTV
  • FOROtv
  • Fox Deportes
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • NTN 24
  • Nuestra Tele
  • Pasiones
  • SonyCine
  • Tastemade en Español
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Música
  • tlvnovelas
  • TyC Sports
  • Universo
  • WAPA

Spanish-language TV viewership is up 11% from 2021. Latino households subscribe to an average of 4.7 streaming services, spending just over $70 per year. That’s a notable jump from $48.83 in 2021 and $38.54 in 2020. While YouTube and Peacock remain the most-used free streaming services for Spanish-language TV content viewers, their success can be traced to their Latino-friendly streaming libraries.

