YouTube TV Moving Universo from Base Plan to Spanish Plus Add-on

YouTube TV is making a channel switch today. The live TV streaming service is moving Universo from its base plan to its Spanish Plus add-on. This comes just days after the service dropped bilingual soccer channel GolTV as part of the platform’s Sports Plus add-on package.

If you have library recordings from the channel, they will remain available for nine months.

The YouTube TV Spanish Plus plan costs an additional $9.99/month for the first six months, rising to $14.99/month thereafter. To see your billing or to make changes to your account, go to Settings > Membership.

The Spanish Plus package includes 25+ channels, including:

Antena 3

Baby TV Español

Bandamax

beIN Sports Español

beIN XTRA en Español

Cine Latino

Cine Mexicano

CNNe

De Película

De Película Clásico

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

ESPN Deportes

EstrellaTV

FOROtv

Fox Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

Pasiones

SonyCine

Tastemade en Español

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlvnovelas

TyC Sports

Universo

WAPA

Spanish-language TV viewership is up 11% from 2021. Latino households subscribe to an average of 4.7 streaming services, spending just over $70 per year. That’s a notable jump from $48.83 in 2021 and $38.54 in 2020. While YouTube and Peacock remain the most-used free streaming services for Spanish-language TV content viewers, their success can be traced to their Latino-friendly streaming libraries.