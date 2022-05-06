YouTube TV to Launch New Spanish-Language Plans

YouTube TV is on the verge of launching new plans for the first time. The Streamable has learned that the company will be launching two Spanish-language programming options: An add-on to their existing TV packages and a standalone Spanish-language plan.

The Spanish Plus add-on is expected to cost $14.99 per month, while the standalone Spanish-language plan will cost $34.99. Both plans will have over 20 channels, including ESPN Deportes, Discovery en Espanol, and CNN Espanol. The standalone plan will also include Fox Deportes, beIN ñ, Estrella TV, Unimas, Univision, and Nat Geo Mundo.

Confirmation of the new plans came in September, when the company added Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión to their English-language base plan, and had said that a Spanish Language add-on would be available in the coming months.

In August 2021, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan suggested more flexibility of plans was coming to the service.

“We are also very focused on making it easy for users to add add-ons, to give them the flexibility of what else they’re looking for in the package. And we’re also doing more around either content-vertical type bundles or even feature type bundles,” Mohan said. “You saw that with the 4K bundle on YouTube TV. So we’re trying to bring more choice to our users.”

Other live TV streaming services also offer Spanish language content to varying degrees, including fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and DIRECTV STREAM. Philo has also said that adding Spanish-language content is on their short-list of things to do.

In addition, Pluto TV has a Spanish language tier of advertising-supported free Spanish language streaming channels. Univision-owned Prende TV offers an all-Spanish language advertising-supported streaming service with 50 channels.

