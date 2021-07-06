Philo Considers Adding Spanish-language Programming Package CEO Says

Andrew McCollum, Philo’s chief executive has publicly confirmed that the budget streaming service considering the creation of a Spanish-language package of channels and programming.

“(Spanish-language content is) on the shortlist of an add-on package that we want to bring to market,” McCollum told industry journal The Desk this week.

Many of the programmers that Philo already carries offer Spanish language versions of their linear content for viewers, while some others have been stockpiling shows and movies for their own Spanish language streaming plans. ViacomCBS, for example, has been loading Pluto TV, its free streaming service, with Spanish language content on “Pluto TV en Español.”

According to McCollum, Philo’s current agreements allow it the “ability to offer some Spanish-language networks,” but a plan regarding how exactly to best present and deliver that programming is still being formulated.

McCollum seems intent on not settling on a half-measure when it comes to serving a Spanish-speaking audience meaningful content in a convenient, enticing way.

“We want to make sure that when we create that offering that it meets the bar of being a good value and having enough content that it will be compelling to people,” he said. “But, certainly, we’re still quite excited to bring it to market.”

Other live streaming services are offering some Spanish language content to varying degrees, including fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV. In addition, Pluto TV has a Spanish language tier of advertising-supported free Spanish language streaming channels. Univision-owned Prende TV offers an all-Spanish language advertising-supported streaming service with 50 channels.

Philo has, at this time, a stable of over 60 premium cable networks delivering thousands of hours of content for only $25 a month. The price of entry for access to all of this programming was increased by $5 earlier this year for new subscribers, but still remains an economical option for so much on-demand content.

Philo has already made steps to reach a more diverse audience specifically when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community with the recent addition of Revry to their offerings.

The company has a track record of tipping its hat to political issues and underserved demographics, having donated $1 million in ad revenue to black-owned businesses and social justice organizations.

Philo’s continued advancement in acquiring and presenting content with an emphasis on diverse viewership, as well as their platform’s low cost of admission, seem to be foundational pillars in the company’s continuing growth strategy.