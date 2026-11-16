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The operatives at Slough House may not be anyone’s favorite at MI5, but “Slow Horses” is clearly a favorite of the shot-callers at Apple. The show has officially been renewed for a tenth season, and now stands a good chance of bringing back series regular Jack Lowden now that his James Bond ambitions have been sunk.

Key Details: More, please: “Slow Horses” has been renewed for ninth and tenth seasons.

“Slow Horses” has been renewed for ninth and tenth seasons. Original stories?: There’s a possibility “Slow Horses” will move past the Mick Herron novel series it’s based on.

There’s a possibility “Slow Horses” will move past the Mick Herron novel series it’s based on. Jack attack: Series star Jack Lowden has not been cast as James Bond, and could return to “Slow Horses.”

“Slow Horses” had previously been renewed through an eighth season, but the announcement that it was being greenlit for ninth and tenth seasons was a big eye-opener for analysts. It’s already the longest-running show on Apple TV, and one of the biggest productions the streamer offers.

The show released its sixth season earlier this year, and is expected to roll out its seventh season later in 2027. It follows the operatives of Slough House, a backwater station of MI5 reserved for agents who have somehow disgraced the organization or themselves — or both.

The show is adapted from the “Slow Horses” novel series by Mick Herron, but its renewal for a ninth and tenth season raises an interesting question: will “Slow Horses” have to cover an original story? The novel series ends at nine books, and while it’s possible the show will simply take two seasons to adapt one book at some point, it also leaves room for a new tale featuring the worthies of Slough House.

Gary Oldman leads the ensemble cast as the crusty Jackson Lamb, who seems to hate his job but fiercely protects the “Joes” under his command at Slough House. One cast member whose fate was left ambiguous at the end of Season 6 was Jack Lowden, who was seriously considered to play the next James Bond. Robert Pattinson has officially been cast in the role, meaning Lowden can now return to the role of River Cartwright.

Viewers can watch all seasons of “Slow Horses” on Apple TV, which is ad-free and costs $15 per month after a seven-day free trial for new customers.