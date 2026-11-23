Stream the Macy’s Parade, ‘Rings of Power’ finale, more this week
Stream the Macy’s Parade, ‘Rings of Power’ finale, more this week
It’s a blessedly short week for most of us, and if you need a little help picking new streams to fill in the programming gaps, we’ve got you covered!
We’ve finally made it to Thanksgiving week! If you have some time off and aren’t responsible for cooking anything, you probably need some new shows and movies to watch as the week goes on. Likewise, if you don’t have any time off, you probably want a good new stream to help keep your mind off the injustice of having to work. We’ve got our usual list of new TV shows and movies to enjoy as the week goes along to help both crowds. Find our recommendations for new streams every day of the week to come, including Thanksgiving, if you’re flying solo and want a little TV time!
Something to stream every day this week
Monday, Nov. 23
‘Dig’ series premiere | Peacock
From Amy Poehler and Mike Schur comes the new comedy series “Dig,” which is an adaptation of the novel “Excavations” by Kate Myers. The series sports a fantastic cast, including Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.
The show follows an archeological dig in Greece, where a rare artifact that has been buried for eons is suddenly brought to life. The women running the dig decide to use the artifact to advance their careers, pulling them unwittingly into a conspiracy that goes far beyond geographic boundaries.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ third season finale | Prime Video
Originally, “Rings of Power” Season 3 was intended to launch its finale episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 25. But Amazon has decided to release them early, giving fans what is hoped will be a satisfying end to the best season of the inconsistent fantasy series so far.
The “Rings of Power” Season 3 finale episodes will see Sauron finally succeed in his goal of forging the One Ring, with which he will master the other rings and conquer Middle-earth. But the power of Númenor is stirring, and an armada of Men could tip the balance in favor of the Elves even as Sauron sends forth his armies against them.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
‘South Park’ Season 29 finale | Comedy Central
Even if you love the holidays and the hubbub that accompanies the lead-up to each one, you’ll probably need a laugh or three by Wednesday evening. Thankfully, the demented minds behind “South Park” have chosen the evening to roll out the Season 29 finale.
“South Park” follows Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, four young boys who live in the bucolic mountain town of South Park, Colorado. Friendly faces abound, parking is ample, and nothing has ever gone wrong in South Park…well, almost nothing. Um…
Thursday, Nov. 26
The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC, watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turning 100 years old, and this is a tradition that the whole family can enjoy. You’ll have to wake up a little early (the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET), but if you can’t make it, NBC will offer a replay of the parade at 2 p.m.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Parents and children alike can delight in seeing favorite characters brought to life as floats and balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And of course, the whole festive occasion tops off with a visit from Santa Claus himself, a reminder that Christmas is just around the corner.
Friday, Nov. 27
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale | STARZ
“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 has been one of upheaval. The season has centered on the 1715 Jacobite Rebellion, which has pulled the MacKenzie and Fraser clans into both political and military conflict that threatens everything they’ve worked so hard to build. Tragedy and death have resulted, and even the prospect of a wedding is accompanied by feelings of love and mingled grief.
In the season finale, a Twelfth Night masquerade will see rival factions converge. Some are plotting revenge, and others have been drawn to attend despite misgivings. Will any family alliances survive the night? Will new ones emerge? Fans will just have to watch to find out!
Saturday, Nov. 28
‘Holiday Ever After: A Christmas Disney Wish Come True’ original movie premiere | Hallmark Channel, watch with a subscription to Philo
Lacey Chabert stars in this very special holiday movie from Hallmark Channel, which was filmed on location at Walt Disney World. She plays Lindsey, who has her Disney vacation spoiled when she discovers her hotel room is right next to Philip, with whom she recently had a disastrous first date.
Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True
Lindsey and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together, but the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip, a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.
As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.
Sunday, Nov. 29
‘Sunday Night Football’, Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns | NBC, watch with a free trial of YouTube TV.
What’s Thanksgiving week without a little football? Hopefully you got the chance to catch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday, but this matchup between the Browns and Raiders has a sneaky amount of storylines worth paying attention to.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.
Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.
YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.
With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.
From the Browns’ angle, the team is in playoff contention as of the time of this writing, after so many years of showing nothing but futility on the football field. The Raiders are likewise showing signs of life, and are now playing No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. As I said, the game has a surprising amount of storylines to track, and is worth your while if you’re a football fan.