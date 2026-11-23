Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

We’ve finally made it to Thanksgiving week! If you have some time off and aren’t responsible for cooking anything, you probably need some new shows and movies to watch as the week goes on. Likewise, if you don’t have any time off, you probably want a good new stream to help keep your mind off the injustice of having to work. We’ve got our usual list of new TV shows and movies to enjoy as the week goes along to help both crowds. Find our recommendations for new streams every day of the week to come, including Thanksgiving, if you’re flying solo and want a little TV time!

Something to stream every day this week

Monday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 23 Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Wednesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Thursday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26 Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Sunday, Nov. 29

Monday, Nov. 23

‘Dig’ series premiere | Peacock

From Amy Poehler and Mike Schur comes the new comedy series “Dig,” which is an adaptation of the novel “Excavations” by Kate Myers. The series sports a fantastic cast, including Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.

Dig November 23, 2026

The show follows an archeological dig in Greece, where a rare artifact that has been buried for eons is suddenly brought to life. The women running the dig decide to use the artifact to advance their careers, pulling them unwittingly into a conspiracy that goes far beyond geographic boundaries.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Originally, “Rings of Power” Season 3 was intended to launch its finale episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 25. But Amazon has decided to release them early, giving fans what is hoped will be a satisfying end to the best season of the inconsistent fantasy series so far.

The “Rings of Power” Season 3 finale episodes will see Sauron finally succeed in his goal of forging the One Ring, with which he will master the other rings and conquer Middle-earth. But the power of Númenor is stirring, and an armada of Men could tip the balance in favor of the Elves even as Sauron sends forth his armies against them.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

‘South Park’ Season 29 finale | Comedy Central

Even if you love the holidays and the hubbub that accompanies the lead-up to each one, you’ll probably need a laugh or three by Wednesday evening. Thankfully, the demented minds behind “South Park” have chosen the evening to roll out the Season 29 finale.

“South Park” follows Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, four young boys who live in the bucolic mountain town of South Park, Colorado. Friendly faces abound, parking is ample, and nothing has ever gone wrong in South Park…well, almost nothing. Um…

Thursday, Nov. 26

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | NBC, watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turning 100 years old, and this is a tradition that the whole family can enjoy. You’ll have to wake up a little early (the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET), but if you can’t make it, NBC will offer a replay of the parade at 2 p.m.

Parents and children alike can delight in seeing favorite characters brought to life as floats and balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And of course, the whole festive occasion tops off with a visit from Santa Claus himself, a reminder that Christmas is just around the corner.

Friday, Nov. 27

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 has been one of upheaval. The season has centered on the 1715 Jacobite Rebellion, which has pulled the MacKenzie and Fraser clans into both political and military conflict that threatens everything they’ve worked so hard to build. Tragedy and death have resulted, and even the prospect of a wedding is accompanied by feelings of love and mingled grief.

In the season finale, a Twelfth Night masquerade will see rival factions converge. Some are plotting revenge, and others have been drawn to attend despite misgivings. Will any family alliances survive the night? Will new ones emerge? Fans will just have to watch to find out!

Saturday, Nov. 28

Lacey Chabert stars in this very special holiday movie from Hallmark Channel, which was filmed on location at Walt Disney World. She plays Lindsey, who has her Disney vacation spoiled when she discovers her hotel room is right next to Philip, with whom she recently had a disastrous first date.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True November 28, 2026 Lindsey and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together, but the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip, a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance. Loading…

As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

Sunday, Nov. 29

What’s Thanksgiving week without a little football? Hopefully you got the chance to catch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday, but this matchup between the Browns and Raiders has a sneaky amount of storylines worth paying attention to.

Free Trial tv.youtube.com YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers. … Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion. With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract. Free Trial $82.99+ / month tv.youtube.com New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

From the Browns’ angle, the team is in playoff contention as of the time of this writing, after so many years of showing nothing but futility on the football field. The Raiders are likewise showing signs of life, and are now playing No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. As I said, the game has a surprising amount of storylines to track, and is worth your while if you’re a football fan.