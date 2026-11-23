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Just when we thought we might have to say goodbye to AFC Richmond again, Apple TV has delivered the kind of news that could make even Roy Kent crack a smile. The streamer has officially renewed “Ted Lasso” for a fifth season, ensuring that Jason Sudeikis’ relentlessly optimistic, mustachioed soccer… I mean, football coach will have at least one more opportunity to dispense folksy wisdom, deliver groan-worthy puns, and remind us all that being a goldfish isn’t the worst approach to life.

Key Details: Time to believe again: Apple TV has renewed “Ted Lasso” for a fifth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning.

Apple TV has renewed “Ted Lasso” for a fifth season, with Jason Sudeikis returning. A new era: Season 4 introduced AFC Richmond’s second-division women’s football team, the Lady Greyhounds, giving the beloved comedy a fresh direction.

Season 4 introduced AFC Richmond’s second-division women’s football team, the Lady Greyhounds, giving the beloved comedy a fresh direction. Premiere prediction: Apple hasn’t announced a release window, but late 2027 is possible, with early 2028 a more conservative estimate.

The announcement comes less than two months after the fourth season wrapped up on Oct. 7, following the show’s long-awaited return from a three-year hiatus. While Apple hasn’t announced a premiere date or revealed what Ted and the rest of the Richmond gang will be getting up to next, we can make an educated guess about when the series might return based on how long it took to get Season 4 onto our screens.

The fourth season gave the series a new lease on life by shifting its focus from AFC Richmond’s men’s team to the Lady Greyhounds. Ted returned to England to coach the second-division women’s club, introducing a new collection of players and personalities while retaining the combination of humor, heart, and occasionally questionable football knowledge that made the original series such a phenomenon.

Sudeikis was joined by returning favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift. Among the season’s newcomers was Tanya Reynolds as assistant Alice Chilton, whose prickly personality provided an entertaining counterbalance to Ted’s seemingly bottomless supply of positivity.

Apple hasn’t provided any details about the fifth season’s storyline, nor has it confirmed which supporting cast members will return. However, given the fresh direction established in Season 4, it seems likely that the Lady Greyhounds will remain an important part of the show’s future. And considering the developments in the season finale, there are plenty of opportunities to explore how the characters’ personal and professional lives continue to evolve.

Of course, the fact that we’re discussing a fifth season at all is something of a minor miracle. “Ted Lasso” was originally conceived as a three-season story, and when Ted headed back to Kansas at the conclusion of Season 3 in May 2023, many fans assumed that was the end of the road. Fortunately, the show’s creators eventually decided that AFC Richmond had a few more stories worth telling, and judging by the latest renewal, Apple agrees.

While Apple hasn’t announced when Season 5 will begin production, the development timeline for the fourth season gives us some useful clues about when we might reasonably expect to see Ted back on the sidelines.

As was reported in March 2025, Apple officially announced the show’s fourth-season renewal on March 14 of that year. Just over four months later, on July 22, 2025, filming was underway, with production taking place primarily in London. Season 4 ultimately premiered on Aug. 5, 2026, meaning approximately 17 months passed between the renewal announcement and the season’s debut, including a little more than a year between the start of production and the premiere.

If Season 5 follows a similar timetable, that would put its premiere somewhere around April 2028. However, there are reasons to think that the wait could be shorter this time around.

For starters, the show’s creative team doesn’t have to spend nearly as much time figuring out how to revive a series that had seemingly reached its natural conclusion. The fourth season already established a new storyline, introduced the Lady Greyhounds, and laid the groundwork for future adventures. Additionally, Apple announced the fifth-season renewal less than seven weeks after the fourth-season finale, rather than leaving fans wondering for nearly two years whether the show would return.

If the writers can get to work relatively quickly and production begins during the first half of 2027, it’s possible that Season 5 could arrive before the end of next year. Still, given how much time went into making the previous installment, early 2028 feels like the more realistic prediction, with spring 2028 particularly plausible if the show follows its previous renewal-to-premiere timeline.

Seasons 1 and 4 premiered in August 2020 and 2026 respectively, with Season 2 arriving in late July 2021. However, Season 3 premiered in March 2023, so there is precedent for both spring and summer releases.

Whenever it arrives, the important thing is that “Ted Lasso” is coming back. In an increasingly cynical television landscape, there’s something reassuring about knowing that we’re getting another season of a show that believes kindness isn’t weakness and that even the most stubborn people are capable of becoming better versions of themselves. Maybe it’s just that the renewal announcement came as we are heading into the heart of the holiday season, but those messages certainly feel like they would fit in perfectly with a November or December 2027 release.