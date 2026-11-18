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Thanksgiving is only eight days away. That statement of fact isn’t meant to cause panic, but if you’re planning a football watch party along with a feast at your place, there’s a major factor to keep in mind: using your internet connection to watch games on streaming apps could be a risky proposition with all those devices connected to your Wi-Fi.

But with a DISH plan, you can give your Wi-Fi completely over to your guests and watch all the football games on TV in your area on Thanksgiving. Find out more about why we recommend using DISH to power your Thanksgiving NFL viewing party below!

Why you should use DISH to watch football this Thanksgiving

DISH has the channels you need to watch NFL games

DISH has the channels you need to watch NFL games Why watch the NFL with DISH instead of streaming?

DISH has the channels you need to watch NFL games

The NFL slate on Thanksgiving is a pretty robust one in 2026. The day starts with an NFC North showdown on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, when the Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions. At 4:30 p.m., the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Fox, and at 8:20 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on NBC.

All DISH channel packages, starting with the America’s Top 120 package at $95 per month, include local channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. That means you’ll be able to catch all the action on Thanksgiving with your DISH subscription from start to finish, and you may even be able to watch Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday games.

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams in a game that will stream nationally on Netflix. But viewers in the Los Angeles and Green Bay TV markets will be able to watch the game on local channels with DISH. The same is true of the Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers game on Black Friday on Prime Video; DISH customers in Denver and Pittsburgh can watch the game with their TV package instead.

Why watch the NFL with DISH instead of streaming?

If you’re hosting this Thanksgiving, relying on DISH to watch the NFL instead of trying to stream every game will let you see the action all day long using the package of your choice. And you won’t have to worry about everyone you invite over sucking up your internet bandwidth and throttling your NFL game streams.

Everyone you invite to your home for Thanksgiving will bring a device in their pocket. And unless you’re miserly about your Wi-Fi password, you’ve probably shared it with them all at some point or another. Do you really want to be worrying about whether your cousin’s never-ending Instagram live stream will be taking up the bandwidth you need to see Chiefs vs. Bills?

Use your DISH subscription to watch games instead, and make sure your guests can use the Wi-Fi any way they want while you take in all the gridiron action. Watch DISH starting at just $95 per month, and schedule a professional installation in just minutes!