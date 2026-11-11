With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

For more than a century, Americans have set aside Nov. 11 to recognize the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Originally established as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I, the holiday eventually evolved into Veterans Day, an opportunity to honor all those who have worn the nation’s uniform, whether in peace or wartime. Veterans Day is a celebration of everyone who has answered the call to serve, including the millions of veterans who continue to shape our communities long after their military careers have ended.

Of course, honoring those who served also means recognizing that their experiences are far more complicated than the battlefield heroics that Hollywood so often celebrates. Military service can involve extraordinary bravery, profound sacrifice, lifelong friendships, unimaginable trauma, and the sometimes difficult transition back to civilian life. Fortunately, filmmakers have spent decades exploring those experiences from a wide variety of perspectives, giving viewers an opportunity to better understand the people behind the uniforms and the lives they lead both during and after their service.

So, whether you’re looking for a stirring military drama, a deeply personal story about returning home, an inspiring account of courage under fire, or a documentary that allows veterans to share their own experiences, we’ve rounded up some of the best movies and TV shows to stream this Veterans Day.

The best movies and TV shows to stream for Veterans Day

Movies about veterans returning home

Movies about veterans returning home Movies celebrating military service

Movies celebrating military service Powerful military documentaries

Powerful military documentaries Military TV shows and limited series

Movies about veterans returning home

While war movies often focus on the extraordinary circumstances soldiers face in combat, some of the most powerful stories about military service explore what happens after the fighting ends. Returning home can bring a sense of pride and relief, but it can also mean struggling to reconnect with loved ones, to adjust to an unfamiliar civilian world, or to process experiences that friends and family may never fully understand. From the emotional complexities of “The Best Years of Our Lives” to the devastating consequences of the Vietnam War and more recent conflicts, these films remind us that a veteran’s story doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.

Movies celebrating military service

Military service takes countless forms, from the intensity of combat to the discipline of training, the demands of leadership, and the moral responsibility that comes with following orders. Over the years, Hollywood has explored those experiences through everything from sweeping historical epics to intimate character studies and pulse-pounding action films. While these movies don’t always offer an uncomplicated portrait of military life, they provide compelling stories about the courage, camaraderie, sacrifice, and difficult decisions that can define a life in uniform.

Powerful military documentaries

Sometimes, the most meaningful way to understand military service is to hear directly from the people who experienced it. Documentaries can provide something even the most carefully researched Hollywood production cannot: the firsthand memories, reflections, and perspectives of actual service members. Whether recounting historic battles, examining the impact of combat, or following veterans as they navigate life after deployment, these films offer a more personal look at the experiences and sacrifices behind the history books.

Military TV shows and limited series

For viewers who want to spend more time understanding the experiences of military personnel, television has produced some extraordinary stories about the people who serve. From the acclaimed World War II dramatizations “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” to documentaries exploring combat across generations, these series offer the opportunity to develop deeper connections with individual service members while examining the larger conflicts and circumstances that shaped their lives. Some focus on remarkable acts of heroism, while others offer a more complicated examination of warfare, military leadership, and the lasting costs of service. There are also shows like “MAS*H” that use humor and satire to examine the absurdities of war without losing sight of the very real people caught in the middle of it.