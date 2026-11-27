Save 50% for 6 months with VidAngel’s Cyber Monday deal
Save 50% for 6 months with VidAngel’s Cyber Monday deal
Use VidAngel with a host of popular streaming services to filter out adult content of every kind while you watch TV and movies.
While there are certainly advantages to having subscriptions to on-demand streaming services, there can also be drawbacks. Streamers don’t really do anything to set mature TV shows and movies aside on profiles that aren’t specifically for kids, and many titles have graphic sex and violence, highly adult language, and other content some might not want to see all the time when watching. VidAngel helps you filter out that bad content as you stream, and right now you can get a subscription to VidAngel for 50% off for your first six months — lowering the price to just $5 per month forhalf a year!
How to get 6 months of VidAngel for $5 each
- Click here to get the deal from VidAngel.
- Click Sign Up — the promo code will be applied automatically.
- If the promo price is not automatically activated, enter promo code STREAMABLE at checkout.
- Create an account with a username and password.
- Choose which programming you want to filter with VidAngel.
- Enter payment details and finish signing up.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal from VidAngel slashes the cost of subscribing to the service for half a year to only $5 each. In other words, you can save $30 by taking advantage of the deal and start cutting out the objectionable content you don’t want to see while watching your favorite streamers. But you better act now, because it is only available through Friday, Dec. 5.
VidAngel works with Netflix, Apple TV, Peacock, Prime Video, and other major streaming services, and lets you filter things like violence, sexual situations and nudity, childish humor, drug and alcohol use, and even blasphemy if you prefer. Tens of thousands of TV shows and movies are available on the services compatible with VidAngel.
Using the link above will automatically apply the 50% discount you can now get when signing up for a new VidAngel account! Get yours today and pay only $5 per month for your first six months of service with VidAngel.
VidAngel
VidAngel is a video streaming service that taps into your streaming subscriptions and filters out all the “bad stuff.” With customizable filters, language that you don’t want to hear or images you don’t want to see are automatically removed from what you are watching. While it doesn’t work for every service, movie, or TV show, there are thousands of titles available to filter – ranging from new releases to older films.
The VidAngel interface shows titles available to be filtered with your subscription with how many filters can be applied to each title. These filters include settings for Language, Sex, Nudity, Violence, Blood, Gore, Drug Use, and “Other” (such as bodily functions / jokes, vulgar gestures, and even opening and closing credits).
VidAngel also comes with Dry Bar Comedy (a $40 / yr value), The Chosen TV series (VidAngel is the backer of Angel Studios, the production company that made the series), and other original content for free.