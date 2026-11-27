With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

While there are certainly advantages to having subscriptions to on-demand streaming services, there can also be drawbacks. Streamers don’t really do anything to set mature TV shows and movies aside on profiles that aren’t specifically for kids, and many titles have graphic sex and violence, highly adult language, and other content some might not want to see all the time when watching. VidAngel helps you filter out that bad content as you stream, and right now you can get a subscription to VidAngel for 50% off for your first six months — lowering the price to just $5 per month forhalf a year!

How to get 6 months of VidAngel for $5 each

Click here to get the deal from VidAngel.

Click Sign Up — the promo code will be applied automatically.

If the promo price is not automatically activated, enter promo code STREAMABLE at checkout.

at checkout. Create an account with a username and password.

Choose which programming you want to filter with VidAngel.

Enter payment details and finish signing up.

Save 50% $5/mo. vidangel.com Get 50% off your VidAngel subscription for your first six months of service!

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal from VidAngel slashes the cost of subscribing to the service for half a year to only $5 each. In other words, you can save $30 by taking advantage of the deal and start cutting out the objectionable content you don’t want to see while watching your favorite streamers. But you better act now, because it is only available through Friday, Dec. 5.

VidAngel works with Netflix, Apple TV, Peacock, Prime Video, and other major streaming services, and lets you filter things like violence, sexual situations and nudity, childish humor, drug and alcohol use, and even blasphemy if you prefer. Tens of thousands of TV shows and movies are available on the services compatible with VidAngel.

Using the link above will automatically apply the 50% discount you can now get when signing up for a new VidAngel account! Get yours today and pay only $5 per month for your first six months of service with VidAngel.